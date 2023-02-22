Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt turned heads in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, yesterday, showing off her sculpted physique in a tiny pink bikini.

The 24-year-old beauty pageant winner took to Baja California Sur following her team’s Super Bowl triumph and appeared to be living her best life in the sun.

She shared a carousel of snaps in the revealing swimsuit, holding both arms overhead in the first two as if to place all focus on her chiseled abs.

Beyond being the daughter of Clark Hunt, CEO of the NFL’s Kansas City Chief, Gracie’s also the great-granddaughter of famed oil tycoon H.L. Hunt.

That may sound like big shoes to fill, but Gracie seems to take it all in stride, and there’s no denying she looks good doing it too!

She captioned the share, “Cabo got me like 👐🏻,” along with a string of hashtags.

Gracie Hunt rocked a tight spandex set for Fabletics partnership

In case you missed it, Gracie sent temperatures soaring in a recent ad campaign for Fabletics, a popular workout apparel company founded by actress Kate Hudson.

Gracie sported a teal spandex set for the label that featured a plunging sports bra and super tight matching leggings, highlighting her every curve.

The blonde bombshell is an ambassador for countless big-name brands, and given her active lifestyle, it’s no surprise that Fabletics is on the list.

Gracie gushed over the benefits of the garments, saying, “They’re breathable, made of high-quality material, and the sets are the chicest colors.”

Of course, she shared a link for her followers to find their “perfect fit,” adding, “These fits have definitely upped the fashion for my fitness game!🙌🏼.”

Gracie Hunt celebrated her Maxim magazine cover in a sparkly minidress

In yet another eye-catching post, Gracie was EVERYTHING on the red carpet earlier this month, celebrating her Maxim magazine cover in a jaw-dropping minidress.

The gorgeous marathon runner unleashed her fit figure in the glitzy number, which left very little to the imagination.

As if the dress wasn’t enough, Gracie brought the look to the next level, adding dramatic makeup to her flawless face and silky waves to her long blonde locks.

“One of the greatest nights spent with some of my favorite people!❣️,” she wrote.

Now, it’s no secret that Gracie is absolutely beautiful, but she’s out to prove there’s far more to her than good looks by making a real difference in the world.

Gracie opened up about her philanthropic passion

She’s incredibly active in numerous organizations, including New Friends New Life, which offers services and support for those affected by human trafficking.

Gracie also serves as a Special Olympics Ambassador and even founded her own nonprofit, Breaking Barriers Through Sports.

During an interview for Maxim magazine, she spoke about her philanthropic passion, saying, “One of the things that I love doing most is giving back. It’s what makes me the happiest. Whether it’s painting a house for Habitat for Humanity or on the field for Special Olympics, it’s important to constantly focus on other people.”

She added, “Even though there’s a lot of heartache in the world, there’s also a lot of goodness and increasingly that is what brings me joy.”