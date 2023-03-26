Fresh off a workout session, Gracie Hunt was feeling her fitness fit and wanted to share the unique look with her many online followers.

Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, has continued to make headlines even after her favorite NFL’s teams recent Super Bowl win behind Patrick Mahomes.

She’s gained popularity on social media, where she often posts her various outfits, whether entire looks, bold bikinis, or stunning workout gear.

Hunt opted for the latter in a recent Instagram Story share, as she’d donned a set of pink leggings and a matching sports bra as she struck a pose for a full-body mirror selfie in a gym setting.

Hunt’s toned physique, including a trim midsection, was visible in the shot as her straight blonde locks flowed down her back. She kept a hand on her hip and the phone in her other hand to snap the image. She completed her workout look with clean white low-top sneakers for the gym.

“Saturday” and “Linking this set,” Hunt wrote with different color text over her slide, including a pink heart emoji to go with it.

She linked the gorgeous workout items, sending fans and followers to the website Bandier through her slide’s link to check out the eye-catching pink gear with a black logo design.

Gracie Hunt models All Access’ pink workout gear from the gym. Pic credit: @graciehunt/Instagram

Gracie Hunt promotes workout gear from Bandier

The captivating workout gear which Hunt linked is The Printed Starter Set by All Access, which sells for $189 on the Bandier website. The set includes the Front Row Bra and High Waisted Center Stage Legging.

The color option that Hunt wore for her slide is called Pink with Black Logo. However, the set is also available in other color options, including Multi Dot and Snow Leopard.

“Front Row Bra By All Access offers superior stretch and a secure fit. A power mesh back keeps you dry and flat locked seams provide a smooth look and feel. An essential for every active wardrobe,” Bandier’s description of the bra reads.

They indicate the leggings are made from “signature All Motion high compression and sheer-proof fabric with double layer high rise waistband.”

The items are made of 73 percent nylon and 27 percent spandex. Bandier also indicates this is their bestselling set. That makes sense, as it looks fantastic for Hunt’s workout gear and is likely popular with other women who want to work out and look great while doing so.

Gracie Hunt demonstrated her ‘quick’ bench workout for others to try out

Hunt doesn’t just give her fans and followers items to consider purchasing; she also regularly shows some of the exercises and workout routines she uses to stay fit.

In an Instagram video clip, Hunt tells people via on-screen text to grab a bench for a “quick” workout.

She begins by using the bench to perform dips to work her triceps. Hunt then follows by lying back on the bench to perform repetitions of the jackknife, scissors, and crunches for her abdominal muscles.

Another move Hunt performs is labeled as “Bun Busters.” They are hip thrusts done lying on the bench, a great move to work on the core and glutes.

In continuing to work on her glutes, she does glute kickbacks by starting on the bench on all fours and kicking one leg straight in the air. The blonde beauty switches to her other leg to perform equal reps for each side.

Hunt closes out her bench workout routine with some stretches using the bench to help with her flexibility.

In her caption, she advised others to focus on “control & form over speed” and to “work on the mind-muscle connection” to get the most from a workout routine.

“Fitness is not about being better than someone. Fitness is about being better than the person you were yesterday.👐🏼 Moving into March and with many of us heading to beaches or warmer weather soon, it’s the perfect time to refocus on our 💪🏼 routines!” Hunt said.