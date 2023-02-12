With the Super Bowl hitting Arizona on Sunday, many of the biggest stars are out celebrating the big event and showing their support for their team of choice.

The Kansas City Chiefs have quite the fan base, which includes Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany and Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt, who are both ready to root their team on to another title.

Hunt, 23, is the daughter of Chiefs CEO and Chairman Mark Hunt, and since the team’s owners are the Hunt family, Gracie is in line as an heiress to the team.

Much like Brittany Mahomes, Gracie’s regularly seen cheering on the team at games, including recent playoff appearances.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, she appeared at the prestigious Commissioner’s Party in Phoenix and The h.wood Group’s annual Homecoming bash and shared a look at the events with fans and followers on social media.

That included photos revealing her glamorous outfit of choice and video clips showing part of a performance by none other than Champagne Papi, Drake, who was among the stars at Homecoming.

Gracie Hunt wore a stunning dress at the Commissioner’s Party

All that glittered was gold for Gracie as she absolutely rocked a shoulderless and strapless dress for the annual Commissioner’s Party. It featured a variety of metallic speckles of colors. In addition to gold, some bits and pieces of silver and black were also visible in her attire.

The dress included a laced-up cut on one side that ran from her waist to her thigh and had ties hanging down her leg. Keeping with the unique style, it also featured just one sleeve, which continued the sparkly look on one side of her body.

The Chiefs heiress clutched a matching sparkly purse by her side and was all smiles in the first photo she showed fans from the event as she struck a pose in front of a beautiful fountain. She kept her lashes and eyeliner dark with pink lipstick, with her wavy blonde locks flowing past her shoulders.

She presented a carousel post on her Instagram featuring photos and videos, including a look at the stunning sparkly gold dress she wore. In one image, she poses next to her brother Knobel Hunt. One slide has a quick video of her being interviewed at the event.

Gracie also shared footage from the Homecoming party, an invite-only event held at the luxury private jet complex Scottsdale Hangar One.

One clip has Drake singing his hit Hold On, I’m Coming Home at the event, while the next features Christina Aguilera on stage to help bring the entertainment.

The final slide in Gracie’s carousel is the main focus of the weekend, though, as the clip gives a shot of the coveted Lombardi Trophy awarded to the Super Bowl winners.

“That Friday night feeling!!💫💃🏼 Commissioner’s Party & @champagnepapi were for the books!” Hunt said in her caption, adding various hashtags in support of the Chiefs.

Gracie Hunt supported the Chiefs with her New Era partnership

Earlier this week, Gracie shared a post where she wore some casual looks, albeit ones that supported her family’s football team and were part of a paid partnership.

In her first photo, the 23-year-old wore an eye-catching grey Kansas City Chiefs top with black leggings and oversized dark shades. She pulled on strands of her blonde hair while keeping her other hand at her hip.

She stood in front of beautiful scenery, including flowers, foliage, and flowing water, at the PGA’s Waste Management Open held at the TPC Scottsdale.

An additional image had her wearing a longsleeved red and white striped polo, bearing the Chiefs logo on the chest and “Chiefs” written in dark letters on a sleeve.

“SO excited to rep #ChiefsKingdom with a little help from New Era.😍 The countdown to Sunday is on!” Gracie wrote in her caption.

Based on tags in her Instagram post, it was a paid partnership with New Era Cap Company, headquartered in Buffalo, New York. The company makes team headwear, apparel, and accessories and has supplied Major League Baseball with their caps since 1993.

Gracie also tagged the Instagram account for Rally House Kansas City, which sells all sorts of team merchandise, including items for the Chiefs.

According to The Kansas City Star, Rally House locations will be open after the Super Bowl ends, should the Chiefs win the game. They’ll also have championship gear available for fans to purchase so they can start showing their support right away.

Gracie’s participation in the paid partnership with New Era makes sense, as they will supply hats and shirts along with Nike for the Super Bowl’s winning team. They’ll also get back all the shirts made in advance featuring the team that didn’t win. The Hunt Family and Chiefs Kingdom are fully expecting that to be the Eagles.