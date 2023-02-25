Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis is not only known for their heavenly voice but also for her goddess-like visuals.

With a new album, titled Red Moon in Venus, due March 5 via Geffen Records, fans are being treated to both new material and new photoshoots worth drooling over.

The After The Storm hitmaker, who has previously graced the covers of ELLE, Fader, and Wonderland, has just appeared on her first magazine cover of the year, which is Vogue Mexico.

Kali shared the images for the shoot on her Instagram page, and they have definitely not gone unnoticed.

In a series of five pics, the 28-year-old Grammy Award winner shared the cover in the first slide, which saw Kali wearing a sleeveless, hooded peach/orange garment.

On the cover, Kali gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft yet fierce expression.

Kali Uchis, the sultry queen

She gently held onto the hood of her attire and showed off her pointy acrylic nails and tattoo inked on her left hand.

Known for rocking hairstyles, Kali opted for dark hair, which had been slicked down.

In addition to a glossy lip, she accessorized with numerous gold rings on each finger.

In the remaining four slides, Kali wowed in a black corset-style top with thin straps and flower petals attached.

She teamed the ensemble with matching underwear and a sheet skirt that featured a mini train at the back.

For footwear, Kali wore a pair of unique zip-up stilettoes where the heels were made out of wood.

In the shoot itself, the Latin superstar was captured sitting on a floor in front of a dark black background.

Being that she’s a pro at posing, Kali made everything look sultry and effortless.

For the fourth photo, she delivered a behind-the-scenes look of herself on set in front of a plain white wall.

Kali was snapped from head to toe while wearing black shades.

In the final frame, she attached a close-up of her eye-catching heels.

“First cover of the year & first VOGUE cover🎊 Red Moon in Venus next week,” Kali wrote in her caption.

She also credited those who helped the shoot happen, including the photographer Micaiah Carter, makeup artist Priscilla Ono, manicurist Naoko Saita, and hairstylist Malcolm Marquez.

Kali Uchis has been branching out

With her music slowly but surely taking over the world, Kali has been dipping her toes into other professions.

After being photographed countless times in a pair of stunning shades, she teamed up with dime in 2021 to launch her own limited-edition collection of sunglasses.

Available in different colors, her items are currently priced at $35 on the brand’s website.

Kali has continued to further her passion for fashion, as only this month, she was seen posing for H&M’s 2023 spring/summer collection.