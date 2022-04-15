Kaley Cuoco’s sister stuns in thigh-skimming minidress

Briana Cuoco poses for a selfie. Pic credit: @bricuoco/Instagram

Briana Cuoco is stunning in a super-leggy minidress as she makes joint headlines with big sister Kaley Cuoco. The 33-year-old actress is fresh from a red carpet appearance ushering in Season 2 of The Flight Attendant, and it was a head-turning look as Bri wowed in a thigh-skimming look.

Posting her moment to Instagram, The Voice alum showed off her super-fit figure and edgy sense of style, also bringing 36-year-old Kaley into the picture as the two celebrated the HBO Max series’ newest release.

Kaley Cuoco’s sister Briana wows on the red carpet

Briana updated ahead of the weekend and for her 213,000 Instagram followers, Bri opened all chiseled jaw and parted lips as she rocked a metallic and sparkly black-and-green minidress.

Boasting a high neck, but a mining length, the long-sleeved number came figure-hugging and glam, with Bri also rocking a top-knot bun and green stud earrings. The actress opted for warming blush and tan eyeshadow, with the huge gallery eventually seeing her backed by The Flight Attendant’s logo as she posed for the cameras.

Kaley appeared quite far down in the gallery, stunning in a spaghetti strap and black floor-length gown with a cinched waist. The penultimate slide showed Bri to have paired her dress with a killer set of dagger stiletto sandals – both Bri and Kaley were styled by stylist Brad Goreski.

Bri tagged her glam team, with an airplane emoji and a star one in her caption.

Kaley Cuoco and sister Briana lived together over COVID

Bri and Kaley are super close. Cult LA founder Bri made early pandemic headlines for spending an extended lockdown period at Kaley’s $12 million Hidden Hills mansion ahead of her September 2021 split from husband Karl Cook. The two are also regularly featured together on Kaley’s A Cup of Cuoco Instagram series. Bri has called Kaley her “rock,” stating:

“My sister and my parents, we all have just forever and ever wanted to be rocks and supports for each other. Kaley is that for me and I am that for her, and it was incredible having her there at truly one of the best moments of my life.”

In 2021, Bri made sure to shout out The Big Bang Theory alum Kaley on Instagram for her birthday, sharing a throwback of the twosome and writing: “Hbd my beautiful, talented, generous, wonderful, hilarious sister!! actually don’t know what i’d do in this life without us going through it together. i love you so very much.”