Kaley Cuoco’s sister stuns in skimpy spandex workout

Briana Cuoco poses close up. Pic credit: BrianaCuoco/Instagram



Briana Cuoco is proving she’s the one to watch in a new workout video. The 33-year-old HBO Max star, now co-starring with sister Kaley Cuoco on The Flight Attendant, put her mean gym body to work while sweating it out earlier this week, and it was a joint affair that included her famous sibling.

Posting to her Instagram stories, The Voice alum highlighted her every muscle in a skimpy spandex look, and it was blood, sweat, and tears.

Kaley Cuoco’s sister shows off insane gym body

Opting for her favorite all-black look, the Cult LA founder was filmed indoors, on a workout mat, and targeting her core, arms, and legs all at once.

Facing the ground and using her arms to roll the mat up and down, Bri maintained a square positioning as she used her legs for support, also showing off a cute spandex look.

The actress showcased her rippling back and arm muscles in a banded sports bra, pairing the skimpy top with matching leggings and adding in white sneakers.

Wearing her hair in a bun, Bri barely showed her face as she shouted out Kaley’s trainer Ryan Sorensen.

“Some of the sauce from training this morning with the best @ryan_sorensen,” she wrote. Bri started making workout headlines in 2020 as she quarantined at Kaley’s $12 million Hidden Hills mansion – the two enjoyed joint sweat sessions, with Bri also popping up on Kaley’s A Cup of Cuoco Instagram stories.

In November 2021, Bri delighted fans with a childhood throwback featuring 36-year-old Kaley as The Big Bang Theory alum celebrated her birthday. “Hbd my beautiful, talented, generous, wonderful, hilarious sister!! actually don’t know what i’d do in this life without us going through it together. i love you so very much,” she wrote.

Kaley Cuoco’s sister outlines career path

It’s been a tough climb for Bri, who opened up to Voyage LA in 2019, revealing:

“I did a lot of print work and commercials as a kid. After my parents realized I also loved to sing, they put me into singing lessons and that transitioned into doing a lot of musical theatre.” She added: “In middle school, I started dancing seriously and throughout high school that became my sole focus. After graduating, I worked briefly as a dancer on shows like Glee and America’s Got Talent but I quickly realized being a dancer wasn’t what I was meant to do, my heart was with singing and acting.”