Kaley Cuoco’s sister stuns in skimpy spandex showoff

Briana Cuoco smiles close up. Pic credit: @bricuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco‘s little sister Briana Cuoco is showing her stunning workout body in a skimpy gym look. The 33-year-old actress and sister to Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco has been making 2022 headlines as she joins her sibling for Season 2 of HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, but it was decidedly off-duty this weekend as the brunette enjoyed her downtime.

Posting a quick Instagram story on Saturday, Bri showcased her killer figure as she enjoyed time with her boyfriend.

Kaley Cuoco’s sister wows with workout body

Snapping a selfie with songwriter boyfriend Brian Logan Dales, the LA Cult founder sizzled at an indoor workout space while rocking her signature sweat session wardrobe.

Bri stunned in a tight black sports bra flaunting her rock-hard abs, pairing the skimpy top with tight leggings, plus matching black sneakers with white soles.

Also rocking her dark locks in a bun, The Voice alum rested her head against her beau’s shoulder, writing:

“We’ve become the couple that goes to all the workout classes together, literally all my wildest dreams come true.”

Briana Cuoco and boyfriend in a workout selfie. Pic credit: @bricuoco/Instagram

Bri might not come as high-profile as A-Lister sister Kaley, but 2020-commenced series The Flight Attendant has solidly put her on the map. Kaley has defended her sister’s casting on the show, confirming that the family connection had nothing to with Bri landing her Cecilia role.

Kaley Cuoco defends sister’s casting in The Flight Attendant

“We were casting and no one told me she was auditioning. I was watching self-tapes every night,” Kaley told Collider.

“All the producers were. I went to my Cecilia file, and I was watching everybody, and Bree popped up. I wrote the group, and I was like, ‘My sister auditioned? Oh, my God.’ I was like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna take myself out of this because I’m biased, and I think she’s the most amazing thing, ever.’ So, I took my opinion out and I was like, ‘This is not a fair thing. You guys decide.’ And the studio approved her, the network loved her, and she got the job really totally on her own and made it her own,” she added.

Bri, who featured on a 2013 episode of The Big Bang Theory, boasts 213,000 Instagram followers. She spent early parts of the pandemic quarantining at Kaley’s $12 million Hidden Hills mansion, where the two jointly appeared on Kaley’s A Cup of Cuoco Instagram series.