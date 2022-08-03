Kaley Cuoco’s sister stuns in skimpy bathroom bikini

Briana Cuoco smiles close up. Pic credit: @bricuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco‘s sister Briana Cuoco has been busy in the kitchen – and the bathroom.

The 33-year-old actress and HBO Max face updated her Instagram this week with an update on her life, sharing a massive gallery for her 213,000 followers and opening with a stunning selfie.

Proving she’s inherited 36-year-old sister Kaley’s off-beat edge, the brunette led fans into the fun by snapping a selfie in a low-cut white top as she showed off a gorgeous style display.

Next up, The Voice alum showed a fun kitchen scene as she and a gal pal goofed around with drinks and had fun with some tortilla wraps.

Wearing an open and printed white shirt, one revealing a black bikini beneath, Bri was seen sipping from her drink before prepping for what looked like a fist pump while in her kitchen. Inching towards a paper, scissors, rock scenario, Bri seemingly abandoned the game, instead winding up fake smacking her pal with her tortilla.

Also included was a dinner shot featuring Kaley’s boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, plus an adorable backyard dog snap – Bri eventually returned for a bikini selfie while in a baseball cap. Here, she posed in a bathroom while showing off her killer abs.

In her caption, Bri wrote, “I know i already have the 1st pic in the reel i just did pls everyone just relax!!!!”

Kaley Cuoco’s sister on the celeb map with HBO Max show

Bri was relatively low-profile before November 2020, but everything changed as she joined the cast of sister Kaley’s thriller The Flight Attendant. She has now returned for a recurring role for the HBO Max series’ second season.

“In middle school, I started dancing seriously and throughout high school that became my sole focus. After graduating, I worked briefly as a dancer on shows like Glee and America’s Got Talent but I quickly realized being a dancer wasn’t what I was meant to do, my heart was with singing and acting,” Bri told Voyage LA.

Kaley Cuoco’s sister says she’s been ‘incredibly lucky’

Continuing, Bri added, “When it comes to my acting and singing career – I’ve been incredibly lucky to have a team that believes me in and pushes for me to get in the door – it’s hard even to find that these days and I know how lucky I am.”

The feature came while Bri was still running her Cult LA athleisurewear line, one that seems to have taken a back seat as Bri’s acting career takes off.