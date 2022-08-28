Kaley Cuoco’s sister stuns in shirtless weekend showoff

Briana Cuoco close up. Pic credit: @bricuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco’s little sister Briana Cuoco is turning heads with a stylish weekend look.

The Flight Attendant actress boasts a much lower social media following compared to sitcom star sister Kaley, but with over 200,000 Instagram fans, she’s got her following.

Bri posted yesterday to her Instagram Stories in a shirtless outfit that blended casual with chic, also rocking a trend made famous by reality star Khloe Kardashian.

Posing indoors and backed by white couches, the brunette showcased her super-toned figure in a khaki bralette with a barely-there feel, adding in an oversized black blazer.

The Voice alum paired her look with black drainpipe pants that accentuated her slim frame, also rocking gold jewelry via necklaces and discreet earrings.

The Cult LA founder wore her dark locks slicked back into a neat bun, with a low-key face of makeup and a manicure adding in a little glam.

No caption was offered.

Briana Cuoco takes a selfie. Pic credit: @bricuoco/Instagram

Bri has featured on The Big Bang Theory and she competed on The Voice, but her place on the celebrity map was really earned in 2020 as she joined sister Kaley in HBO Max thriller The Flight Attendant. She has returned for the show’s second season.

Kaley Cuoco’s sister tried her hand at designing clothes

Not all celebrity clothing brands take off. While mogul Kim Kardashian is a billionaire in part thanks to retailing her SKIMS merch and everyone from Carrie Underwood to Beyonce is selling apparel, Bri’s LA Cult brand seems to have taken a back seat – she’s likely having the last laugh, overall, though, as her acting career takes off.

“As far as starting a business goes, I had literally zero idea what the hell I was doing. So even just knowing where to begin was struggle, number one. I started by meeting with any and every person I knew who either started a business, ran a business, or was just simply smarter than me and I wrote down any nugget of advice they had to offer,” she told Voyage LA.

Briana admits to having a lucky streak

Of her career overall, Briana added: “When it comes to my acting and singing career, I’ve been incredibly lucky to have a team that believes me in and pushes for me to get in the door. It’s hard even to find that these days and I know how lucky I am.”

Bri also received attention during the global coronavirus pandemic for featuring on 36-year-old Kaley’s impromptu A Cup of Cuoco Instagram series.