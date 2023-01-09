Briana Cuoco posed up a storm during sister Kaley’s baby shower. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Briana Cuoco looked sensational for her big sister Kaley Cuoco’s baby shower over the weekend.

The 34-year-old exuded style in a skintight black and white dress as she celebrated her sister becoming an auntie.

The Big Bang Theory alum is expecting her first child with beau Tom Pelphrey, who first announced their romance in May last year.

The following October, Kaley and actor Tom confirmed they were expecting their first baby.

On Sunday, Briana took to her Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at sister Kaley’s baby shower.

It might have been a night to celebrate Kaley’s upcoming bundle of joy, but Briana most likely turned heads thanks to her killer outfit.

Briana Cuoco wows in minidress for Kaley’s baby shower

In the series of snaps posted on her social media account, Briana looked incredible in a bodycon minidress.

The beauty posed up a storm while rocking her form-fitting ensemble, which hugged every inch of her fabulous figure.

Her dress was also adorned with a watercolor-inspired print, including black, grey, and white hues.

Complete with elegant long sleeves, Briana rocked the elegant ensemble with a pair of open-toe black heels.

As she smoldered for the camera, Briana styled her signature jet-black locks into a slick and sleek bun.

For makeup, she rocked a full face of glam, including a blue eyeshadow, sky-high lashes, and a pink gloss on her plump pout.

The Hollywood star shared several highlights from her sister’s bash, including a clip of her dancing along to the iconic song Ain’t No Mountain High Enough by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell.

Another snap showed the two stunning sisters posing with each other and their parents and family.

Briana captioned the snap, “very good night can’t wait to be an aunt to this little angel ps if u sing the wrong words guys just keep going.”

Briana Cuoco works out with Kaley Cuoco

Aside from appearing on screen and on the singing show The Voice, Briana has ventured out into the world of business and created her streetwear line.

CULT was launched in late 2019, and Briana was inspired to create the brand because “the entertainment business is unpredictable and you have little to no control throughout most of it.”

The beauty also noted how she’s super proud that the company is “completely built and run by amazing women,” she told Voyage LA.

There’s no denying that fitness is a big thing for Briana, and the same can be said for her older sister Kaley.

The duo even like to break a sweat and participate in workouts alongside each other – sister goals or what?!

Briana and Kaley teamed up for a gym session alongside the Hollywood star’s trainer Ryan Sorensen.

During their workout, which Ryan shared on his Instagram, the sisters tackled every single move with determination while looking effortlessly cool at the same time.