Kaley Cuoco’s sister stuns in bikini at pool party

Briana Cuoco smiles close up. Pic credit: @bricuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco‘s sister Briana Cuoco is living her best life and splashing around during a pool party as she stuns in swimwear.

The 33-year-old actress, now enjoying a recurring role on the HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, updated her Instagram Stories towards the start of the week, posting how her downtime has been going and reminding fans that she likes it social.

Bri was enjoying time from a hot tub as she hung out with friends – one pal took the boomerang and shared it to The Voice alum’s Stories.

Bri was seen shot far out and looking svelte in a black bikini as she grinned for the camera and from behind shades.

The actress, who featured on a 2013 episode of The Big Bang Theory, posed with a gal pal’s arms wrapped around her – the hot tub setting formed an artificial rock pool layout, with a pool behind it backing onto rock facades with waterfalls and greenery.

Peeping her toned shoulders as she rocked a black baseball cap, Bri was filmed chest-deep in waters – everyone seemed to be having a good time.

Bri is followed by just over 213,000 on Instagram – sitcom star Kaley, meanwhile, boasts over 7 million followers. The siblings are close, with early parts of the pandemic seeing them making joint headlines as Bri quarantined at Kaley’s $12 million Hidden Hills estate. Bri also featured on episodes of Kaley’s A Cup of Cuoco Instagram series and now costars with her 36-year-old sister on the 2020-debuted series The Flight Attendant.

Kaley Cuoco’s sister outlines career rise

Bri has spoken out on her climb to becoming an actress.

“I did a lot of print work and commercials as a kid,” she told Voyage LA, adding:

“After my parents realized I also loved to sing, they put me into singing lessons and that transitioned into doing a lot of musical theatre. In middle school, I started dancing seriously and throughout high school that became my sole focus. After graduating, I worked briefly as a dancer on shows like Glee and America’s Got Talent but I quickly realized being a dancer wasn’t what I was meant to do, my heart was with singing and acting.”

Kaley Cuoco’s sister twins with Big Band star

Bri features Kaley on a semi-regular basis on her Instagram. In 2020, the two twinned in gray tops while enjoying drinks at Kaley’s home.

She added a white heart emoji to the photo.

The Flight Attendant is now streaming on HBO Max.