Kaley Cuoco’s sister in skimpy spandex shows stunning body

Kaley Cuoco‘s little sister Briana Cuoco is showing off her stunning workout body in a spandex look.
The 33-year-old actress, who joins sister Kaley on HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, has been proving that her grueling sweat sessions are paying off – earlier this week, she posted an Instagram story showing her ripped abs.
Bri’s photo showed her indoors and with closed eyes as she held up a cut-out paper star with writing and “400” on it.
Going for a bit of a chef’s kiss finish as she held the card up to her face, Bri posed in a revealing and tight black sports bra, adding in a cross-body bag for a layered and stylish finish.
The brunette wore her dark locks swept back into a bun, also appearing makeup-free.
“Also 400 x I’ve almost puked during class (today no exceptions),” Bri wrote, then adding a string of thumbs-up emojis and tagging @trainingmate.
Bri had tagged Training Mate, which touts itself as “High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) with an Aussie twist 🇦🇺 As seen on @revengebody.” The handle here refers to reality star and fitness queen Khloe Kardashian’s TV series.
Kaley Cuoco’s sister is a total fitness lover
Fans of 36-year-old Kaley will have spotted Bri all over The Big Bang Theory star’s Instagram during earlier parts of the global pandemic. Bri quarantined at Kaley’s $12 million Hidden Hills mansion, with joint workouts coming pretty regularly as the siblings kept fit behind closed doors.
Bri has even taken her love of fitness into business – her Cult LA brand received some press back when it launched, although it didn’t appear to take off.
Kaley Cuoco’s sister gave fitness apparel a go
Cult LA has been promoted by Kaley. Speaking to Voyage LA, Bri revealed:
“Cult comes from my affinity to always being attracted to both our masculine and feminine sides coming together. I’ve never liked being boxed in with the way I present myself. I like finding ways to make normally masculine pieces sexy and feminine – and that’s Cult.” The Voice alum added:
“I started by meeting with any and every person I knew who either started a business, ran a business, or was just simply smarter than me and I wrote down any nugget of advice they had to offer.”
Bri began featuring on The Flight Attendant in 2020 and has returned for the show’s second season.