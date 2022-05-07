Kaley Cuoco’s sister impresses in schoolgirl miniskirt

Briana Cuoco smiles close up. Pic credit: @bricuoco/Instagram

Briana Cuoco is stunning in a weekend miniskirt look with major schoolgirl vibes. The Flight Attendant actress, who co-stars on the HBO Max series alongside big sister Kaley Cuoco, is fresh from an Instagram Story showing off her latest look, and it was leggy stuff.

Bri, who appeared on a 2013 episode of The Big Bang Theory and has also featured on reality series The Voice, showcased her toned pins and her party vibes, this amid the release of The Flight Attendant’s second season.

Briana Cuoco sizzles in weekend miniskirt look

Posting for her 213,000 followers, Bri snapped a quick selfie, posing indoors and with a male friend as the two looked ready to head out.

The Cult LA founder sizzled in a plaid miniskirt in white, black, and red. Also showing off her toned abs, she went cropped in a sleeveless black top.

The 33-year-old wore her dark locks back as she accessorized her ensemble via black booties worn with white socks, also sending out a massive lens glare – photos aren’t always pro-taken with the Cuoco sisters.

A tiny heart in the lower right corner allowed fans to “like” the image, but beyond that, there was no context or geotag.

Briana Cuoco and a male friend in a selfie. Pic credit: @bricuoco/Instagram

Bri is fast rising as The Flight Attendant proves a hit, although the sister situation has caused friction – enough for 36-year-old Kaley to shut down suggestions that her fame played a role in sister Bri landing a gig on the thriller.

Kaley Cuoco defends sister Briana’s career rise

“My sister got a role, she auditioned on her own. I didn’t even know she was auditioning, by the way,” the blonde has stated.

“There’s like 20 opinions besides my own… Everyone loved what Bri did, and she actually plays a really pivotal role, so I am thrilled for her and we are living together in Brooklyn like roommates. We’ve had a blast,” she added. Bri had made her acting aspirations clear back in 2013 as she featured on The Voice, stating: “It sounds super broad, but I would just love to make great music. I would love to collaborate with great people. It would be incredible if I could somehow act and sing. I hope the sky’s the limit.”

Bri made 2020 headlines ahead of the release of The Flight Attendant as she quarantined in Kaley’s $12 million Hidden Hills mansion, also appearing on her sister’s A Cup of Cuoco Instagram series.