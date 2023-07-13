Kaley Cuoco’s sister Briana Cuoco pumps iron in sports bra and skintight spandex

Kaley Cuoco’s sister Briana Cuoco knows how important it is to get an early workout session in.

Earlier this week, she shared a post from the gym just before 6:30 a.m.

Based on her caption on the photo, she was sitting on a piece of equipment and appeared to be finished with her workout already.

Although she kept her face hidden behind her phone screen, Briana looked fit and awake despite the early start time.

She wore a sports bra and matching leggings along with some socks and kept her hair pulled back into a bun.

She told her Instagram followers that she usually loves working out with HIIT sessions and weights but had started adding a Lagree class to one day of her workouts and was enjoying it.

Briana Cuoco’s Instagram Story. Pic credit: @bricuoco/Instagram

What are HIIT and Lagree?

HIIT is short for High-Intensity Interval Training, a common form of exercise nowadays.

According to WebMD, HIIT is an in-depth cardio workout that will push you past your limits. It involves short bursts of very fast-paced activities, such as running or jumping rope intensely for 30 seconds to three minutes and then taking a break for that amount of time as well.

It doesn’t target specific areas of the body but can help burn fat, build muscle, boost metabolism, and there’s no equipment required. Turning your standard exercise into a HIIT practice is free and can be done anywhere and at any time.

Lagree is a little different than HIIT. According to Lagree Fitness, the Lagree Method is “an exercise method specifically engineered to strengthen, tighten, and tone the muscles effectively and efficiently without any excess stress on the joints, connective tissues, or spine.” It is an exercise meant to work muscles without being hard on your joints.

Some Lagree exercises include planks, lunges, squats, push-ups, and unique exercises like Super Lunges or Scrambled Eggs.

Some Lagree workouts are more intense than others, and many gyms and studios across the United States offer Lagree classes.

Briana Cuoco supports the nonprofit organization EBMRF

Earlier this year, Briana shared a post on Instagram supporting EBMRF, a nonprofit organization that focuses on raising awareness and funding a cure for Epidermolysis Bullosa.

EBMRF’s Instagram page states that Epidermolysis Bullosa is a “rare and debilitating genetic skin disorder.”

The Mayo Clinic states that this condition can cause blistering skin in and outside of the body, including in the mouth, and the blisters can be a result of a minor injury such as burning, itching, or rubbing.

Briana attended an EBMRF event earlier this year and was more than thrilled with the “most beautiful evening” out.

She wrote, “Yesterday at @ebmrf #Rock4EB 🦋 this cause has become so close to my heart and it was the most beautiful evening filled with joy & music by one of the absolute greatest to ever do it, brandi carlile 🤍 if you feel moved to find out more or donate, click on their name above. let’s find a cure 💙🦋.”