Kaley Cuoco’s sister Bri stuns in bikini sunbathe

Briana Cuoco poses close up. Pic credit: BrianaCuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco‘s little sister Briana is enjoying a moment in the spotlight, and without her super-famous sister. The 33-year-old is fast rising thanks to her ongoing appearances on the HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, with this week actually seeing her on the red carpet as Season 2 premieres.

Posting a little ahead of the Season 2 kick-off, The Voice alum updated with what she’s been up to recently, and it looks like that included topping up her tan.

A gallery of images on Bri’s Instagram this month showed the star in leggy outdoor shots while on a lit-up terrace at night, but there was some daytime action, too, as Bri bronzed her body while in a tiny bikini.

Kaley Cuoco’s sister tops up her tan in Mexico

Bri, who appeared on a 2013 episode of The Big Bang Theory, opened in a tan mini dress as she flaunted her toned legs while in strappy high heels. The brunette sent out her killer waistline in the thigh-skimming number, then offered a front view of the plunging dress, one she wore blazer-style and with a bralette underneath.

Fans had to swipe for the swimwear. Here, Bri was seen on a towel-laid lounger and backed by blue skies, palms, and chic cream parasols. The Cult LA founder was on her side and in a sporty-style and high-cut black bikini, one flaunting her rock-hard abs, toned shoulders, and legs. She also wore a big bucket hat.

Bri didn’t show her face, but fans more than got her gym-honed body as she caught some rays.

Further photos showed Bri with a male pal, with a pool snap also offering luxurious views from her Mexico vacation.

Posting from San José del Cabo, Bri used a series of emojis to describe her post, including a sun, dress, and bikini.

“Also see: linen wrinkles,” she amusingly added, referring to her dress.

Kaley Cuoco says Bri got her gig without help

Bri has a minor role in The Flight Attendant, and sister Kaley has shut down suggestions having an A-Lister sibling had anything to do with it.

“My sister got a role, she auditioned on her own. I didn’t even know she was auditioning, by the way,” she said. “There’s like 20 opinions besides my own… Everyone loved what Bri did, and she actually plays a really pivotal role, so I am thrilled for her and we are living together in Brooklyn like roommates. We’ve had a blast,” Kaley has stated.