Kaley Cuoco twins with Monette Moio in plunging crop tops and hip hugging jeans

Kaley Cuoco twins with Monette Moio in crop top and jeans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billie Bennight/AdMedia

Kaley Cuoco twinned with stunt actress Monette Moio in plunging crop tops and hip hugging jeans on Friday.

The Big Bang Theory actresses sported dark crop tops with a plunging neckline and tightly fitted to show off their figures. The crop tops revealed their midriffs and gave a chic edge to the matching outfits.

The dark jeans hugged Cuoco and Moio’s hips and legs, to further accentuate their physiques. The two even wore matching hair, with their long blonde locks parted to the side, waved slightly, and reached over their chests.

The two actresses completed their look with black tie-up boots and white-painted nails. In the photo shared to Kaley’s story on Instagram, both actresses stood in a shoulder-apart stance, and the two were a striking sight to behold.

While both actresses held direct gazes with the camera, Cuoco wore a serious poker face and Moio wore a knowing smirk.

The post featured the text “Double Trouble” on top of the photo, with Kaley wearing the same outfit as the stunt double.

Pic credit: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco has had two divorces

Kaley Cuoco has now had two divorces, the latest of which ended in 2021. The accomplished actress was married to professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2014 – 2015.

Following her divorce from Ryan, Kaley dated equestrian Karl Cook and married him June 2018. While Kaley filed for divorce from Karl in September 2021, the divorce was finalized in June 2022.

The 36-year-old Hollywood star struggled deeply through the divorce process while filming the second season of The Flight Attendant. It got to the point where Kaley asked for help from her producers, which was well received.

“I’m a working woman, and so independent, and I really take pride in being able to do everything. Well, this time, I literally couldn’t,” the talented actress reportedly said.

Kaley Cuoco loves her assistan, but hates mushrooms

Kaley Cuoco has been known to have a repulsion to mushrooms, so much so that even seeing one causes her to lose her appetite. The public was reportedly outraged when Kaley reportedly threw the majority of a sandwich with mushrooms in the trash that her assistant brought her.

In an attempt to calm the public’s nerves, Kaley addressed the situation, saying, “I was very disappointed in the mushroom arrival, but that does not show my feelings on my wonderful assistant.”