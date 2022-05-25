Kaley Cuoco suffers meltdown in spandex gym session

Kaley Cuoco smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Kaley Cuoco‘s workout today didn’t go as planned, and her trainer caught it all on camera. The 36-year-old sitcom star is known for showcasing her sense of humor on social media, and this Instagram video brought out the best of it.

Kaley was complaining about it being super hot as she worked out in the garage of her $12 million home. She also didn’t manage to access her usual comforts.

“My f***ing music won’t work,” fans heard Kaley saying as she was filmed crouched down on a yoga mat and in tight spandex leggings.

Kaley Cuoco not happy with phone malfunction during workout

Tapping furiously at her phone as it malfunctioned, The Big Bang Theory alum was seen frustrated and getting asked what was going on – fans heard trainer Ryan Sorensen prompting Kaley to explain.

“It’s goddamn annoying, it’s a thousand degrees out here, I don’t feel like doing this right now, and this is how I f***ing feel, right now,” Cuoco added.

Looking gorgeous while makeup-free and sweat-drenched, Kaley attempted to calm herself down zen-style, entering into a bit of a deep breathing mode that stayed humorous, with Ryan filming the whole thing and sharing it to his stories. “I’m charging her for a therapy session,” Sorensen amusingly wrote.

Kaley is known for keeping it real with her workouts. While her gym does contain fancy rowing machines, it’s also the place for heavy ball bouncing (sometimes against her roof). Cuoco has also made 2022 headlines for a hardcore rope workout, this balancing out her gentle yoga sessions.

Kaley Cuoco loves hot yoga

Speaking to The Zoe Report, the actress revealed: “You know, I’m a yogi at heart — I love my hot yoga. Every time I take a break from it I get this urge to go back. It’s wonderfully meditative but keeps me so strong and fit. I also ride horses, which is wonderful for my brain and soul — and great exercise.”

As to nutrition, Kaley here name-dropped sister Briana Cuoco, adding: “My sister taught me how to make these amazing smoothies. She found me these incredible vegan protein powders to put in them, along with tons of frozen fruit, and oat milk. It’s amazing how much stuff you can put in one drink and get all the nutrients you need for the day.”

Kaley is also a former nationally-ranked amateur tennis player. Her first husband, Ryan Sweeting, was a pro tennis face. Kaley last year ended her second marriage to Karl Cook.