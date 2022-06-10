Kaley Cuoco stuns shirtless with jacket open

Kaley Cuoco smiling at the 58th Grammy Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kaley Cuoco is looking sensational in a new gallery of photos posted to her Instagram. The sitcom star, 36, has the magazines waiting in line to profile her – while Glamour snapped her up earlier this year, a new outlet has gotten ahold of her since.

Posting for her 7 million+ followers on Friday, The Big Bang Theory alum showcased her looks for Remix, sharing various outfits that included a shirtless jacket look, plus an unbuttoned pants one.

Kaley Cuoco stuns in busty outfit for new shoot

The HBO Max star, now enjoying success via Season 2 of The Flight Attendant, opened in an unbuttoned pink shirt and fitted blazer with a flower detail.

Next up came a studio shot of the blonde shot in motion as she ran forward and modeled a snazzy red pantsuit with purple and lilac lapels. Here, Kaley braved a shirtless and no-bra finish, flashing hints of her cleavage as she rocked multicolor booties.

Also included was a black-and-white photo of the star as she posed with her hands to her lips, plus a bralette outfit as Kaley wore unbuttoned jeans showing checkered boxers, plus a coat worn open.

“Thank you @remixmagazine for this moment! 🤠 ❣️ my dearest photographer @ninomunoz how I love you! Incredible team thank you,” Kaley wrote, also tagging stylist Brad Goreski.

Kaley, now dating Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey, has proven a massive headline-maker these past weeks, this as she embarks on her first relationship since her September 2021 split from husband Karl Cook.

Kaley Cuoco reveals therapy following divorce

Speaking to Glamour this year, Kaley offered an insight into her post-split mindset. “My therapist and I are working on forgiveness and forgiving myself for making mistakes,” she said. “I think that’s been the hardest thing is just accepting that I’m normal and that I’m not superwoman. I highly recommend therapy to everyone out there. Even if your life is going really well. I can’t imagine life without it.”

“I am so capable and strong, and I take on so many things. But this is the first time I faced something where I thought, I can’t do this alone. And it was just enough for me to voice it to my team, because…[normally] I can hide stuff. I was trying to hold everything [and everyone] up,” she added.

Kaley’s 3-year- marriage was her second. Prior to her wedding to Karl Cook, she was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting.