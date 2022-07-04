Kaley Cuoco stuns poolside with weekend vodka

Kaley Cuoco is living her best summer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kaley Cuoco is stunning with a big smile as she celebrates the holiday weekend and promotes a vodka brand.

The sitcom star, 36, has landed herself the fun and creative job title of Chief Summer Officer at Smirnoff – her Sunday night Instagram share came shouting it out and encouraging everyone to chill out.

Kaley Cuoco takes on summer with Smirnoff vodka

Looking cute and summery, The Big Bang Theory alum was photographed posing confidently on a striped lounger while on sunny lawns and backed by an outdoor pool.

Opting out of swimwear, Kaley wore a red-and-white printed blouse paired with a bright red maxi skirt, also rocking white platform slides as she showcased her trendy summer style.

Holding a bottle of blue-tinted vodka and with a massive cooler full of bottles next to her, Kaley showed she’s stocked for summer, writing:

“ad As @smirnoff’s Chief Summer Officer, I declare freedom from all meetings this holiday! ✔️ cheers!”

Pic credit: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Kaley has made the unusual decision to disable comments to the post – the HBO Max star tends to let fans comment freely.

Kaley, who also fronts Olly wellness, made May 2021 headlines for her Smirnoff sign-up.

In a statement, the TV favorite said: “I’m excited to join forces with the team at Smirnoff in an effort to inspire all of us to have the best summer ever. The perfect way to reboot summer and get the party started is with the iconic Smirnoff Red White & Berry.” Kaley has a knack for landing deals with drinks brands. In 2020, the blonde fronted Seattle-based coffee giant Starbucks.

Kaley Cuoco considered a perfect pick for Smirnoff

Meanwhile, Lisa Lee, Smirnoff FMB Director stated: “Kaley’s appointment to CSO comes at a pivotal time for Smirnoff Red, White & Berry as we continue to strengthen the brand’s position as a significant purveyor of flavor and fun. Her fun-loving, adventurous spirit, will greatly enhance our seasonal strategy as we continue to spread the word that summer as an adult can be even more fun.”

The photo comes as Kaley’s personal life continues to make headlines. Following her September 2021 split from husband Karl Cook, Kaley has embarked on a new romance with Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey. The two have been enjoying romantic secluded vacations, plus packing on the PDA from the pool of Kaley’s $12 million Hidden Hills mansion.

Prior to wedding Karl in 2018, Kaley was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting.