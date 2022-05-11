Kaley Cuoco stuns poolside with little sister

Kaley Cuoco, Bri Cuoco, and a friend close up. Pic credit: @bricuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco is looking stunning as she poses poolside with her gorgeous little sister Briana Cuoco. The 36-year-old sitcom star spent the weekend enjoying some quality time with her 33-year-old sibling, and she shared a few moments to Instagram.

Kaley has her $12 million Hidden Hills home to herself following her 2021 Karl Cook split, and it looks like Bri was enjoying the perks.

Kaley Cuoco and sister Bri enjoy chill poolside weekend

Kaley posted a story to her Instagram, one showing her and her The Flight Attendant costar hanging out on the outdoor terrace, with Kaley’s pool just about visible in the background.

The Big Bang Theory alum showed off a clear complexion as she wore a little makeup, also peeping her toned arms as she wore a loose black top. Kaley kept her long blonde locks swept up into a slick bun, also wearing gold hoop earrings.

Bri, meanwhile, opted for a sporty and casual finish as she rocked a green hoodie – the siblings twinned a little with the bun and earrings dos as they posed for a quick and pouty selfie.

“TWINS,” Kaley wrote.

Kaley did not include the man who’s been making major headlines this month – she appears to have gone public with new boyfriend, Ozark star Tom Pelphrey.

Kaley and Bri Cuoco pose for a terrace selfie. Pic credit: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Kaley and Bri are super-close. Briana, who has appeared on The Voice, has also featured in an episode of The Big Bang Theory. Now that her comedy days are over, Kaley is back with her sister on the thriller HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, now in its second season.

The California native is also known for gushing over her sister on Instagram, doing just this last fall as Bri celebrated her birthday.

Kaley Cuoco is never done gushing over Briana

Sharing throwbacks of the twosome, Kaley wrote:

“Happy happy birthday to the best sister on planet earth! @bricuoco you are truly a magical human with so much to give. Everyone who knows you , adores you..NOONE makes me laugh harder! You have been there for me through every high and every low and I promise i will do the same for you..I love you to the moon and back again! This is your year!”

Kaley has also helped out to promote Bri’s Cult LA clothing line, one that seems to have taken a back seat as Bri’s acting career really takes off.