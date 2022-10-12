Kaley Cuoco stuns in tight tank and unbuttoned jeans for baby bump show off

Kaley looked amazing after announcing her pregnancy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Kaley Cuoco looked radiant as she showed off her blossoming baby bump after announcing she was expecting her first child this week.

The 36-year-old actress posed for a mirror selfie in a tight tank top and unbuttoned her jeans in the sweet snap to her 7.5 million Instagram followers.

The black and white picture also showed a huge stuffed toy on the floor — which may be a gift for their exciting new arrival.

Kaley shared the happy news that she and her partner Tom Pelphrey, 40, will welcome a baby girl together in a sweet Instagram post.

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,” she wrote, alongside a carousel of photos, including one of the couple eating a cake filled with pink frosting. “Beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart] you @tommypelphrey!!!”

Ozark actor Tom shared a similar post and added, “And then it was even MORE BETTER. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco.”

Kaley looked radiant as she showed off her blossoming bump. Pic credit: @kaleycuoco/Instagram.

Who else has Kaley Cuoco dated?

The announcement comes just five months after Kaley and Tom confirmed they were dating.

The Big Bang Theory alum has previously been married twice before.

She first tied the knot to professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting in December 2013, after six months of dating. After splitting nearly two years later, their divorce was finalized in May 2016.

After around a year of dating, Kaley then became engaged to equestrian Karl Cook on her 32nd birthday in November 2017 and walked down the aisle seven months later.

However, the union was not to last, and they announced they had parted ways in September 2021. Their divorce went through in June this year.

Kaley Cuoco reveals she ‘nearly lost her leg’

Elsewhere this week, Kaley revealed that she once nearly lost her leg in a freak accident.

The equestrian had been horse riding in September 2010 when her horse got spooked, and she fell off. The steed then stood on Kaley’s left leg, and she was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries.

In the new oral history book, The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, Kaley, her co-star and ex-partner Johnny Galecki and the show’s creator Chuck Lorre opened up about the incident.

“That was the darkest, most frightening time in all twelve years [of the show],” Lorre said. “Kaley could have lost her leg. It was a series of miracles that allowed us to get through that and for her to come out the other end of that healthy.”

Johnny, who secretly dated Kaley for two years until December 2009 and remains close to the star, continued, “They were talking about amputating her leg, which was devastating to hear.”

Thankfully, Kaley made a full recovery from her injuries and was remarkably back on her feet after a two-week hospital stay, despite doctors saying she wouldn’t be able to walk for months.