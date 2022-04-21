Kaley Cuoco stuns in thigh-skimming miniskirt

Kaley Cuoco smiling at the 58th Grammy Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kaley Cuoco is looking stunning in a leggy BTS snap that won’t stay live very long. The sitcom star, 36, is currently in the news amid the Season 2 release of HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, and her promo calendar is filling up.

Posting quick Instagram stories ahead of the weekend, Kaley showed off her edgy sense of style and famous legs as she glammed up, and it was a miniskirt affair as the blonde shared a fun shot of her look.

Kaley Cuoco shows off stunning miniskirt look

Kaley posed shouting out stylist Brad Goreski, who outfitted her in some high-end stuff. The Big Bang Theory alum, who near-lives in sweats, wowed in Dolce & Gabbana, wearing a patterned and monochrome miniskirt, plus a white shirt worn half-tucked in for an asymmetric finish.

All bombshell blonde hair with bangs and wearing a fancy up-do, the ex to Karl Cook proved she’s single and fabulous, with the snap also seeing her rock black heels with a horizontal Mary Jane strap.

Kaley posed striking an innocent-come-shocked expression, posing with her mouth wide open and holding up one hand. She also tagged Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live Instagram, hinting at an upcoming appearance.

With the photo posted as a story, though, fans will only have 24 hours to catch it.

Kaley has been upping her designer game over the pandemic, rocking looks from Stella McCartney, Vera Wang, and Dior. The latter was donned to the recent premiere of TFA’s Season 2, also attended by Kaley’s sister Briana Cuoco.

Kaley Cuoco breaks silence on divorce

Kaley has also been breaking her silence on her September 2021 split from her husband Karl Cook. Speaking to Glamour this month, she stated: “My therapist and I are working on forgiveness and forgiving myself for making mistakes,” adding: “I think that’s been the hardest thing is just accepting that I’m normal and that I’m not superwoman. I highly recommend therapy to everyone out there. Even if your life is going really well. I can’t imagine life without it.”

Despite calling herself “capable” and “strong,” the California native continued: “But this is the first time I faced something where I thought, I can’t do this alone. And it was just enough for me to voice it to my team, because… [normally] I can hide stuff. I was trying to hold everything [and everyone] up.”