Kaley Cuoco stuns in thigh-skimming minidress

Kaley Cuoco smiling at the 58th Grammy Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Pluto/StarMaxWorldwide

Kaley Cuoco impressed her 7.1 million Instagram followers ahead of the weekend, posting stunning poolside snaps from her $12 million Hidden Hills mansion and rocking a thigh-skimming minidress. The Flight Attendant actress was busy shouting out the HBO Max series she stars on, reminding fans that a press day for the show is on the way, also turning the whole thing into a bit of a fashion show.

Kaley, best known for her years as Penny on sitcom The Big Bang Theory, is now prepping for Season 2 of thriller The Flight Attendant. See what the girl behind Cassie wore for her shoot below.

Kaley Cuoco stuns in poolside look

Kaley opened gazing down the lens while backed by a lounger-filled terrace and hints of her outdoor pool. The actress rocked her new bangs as she modeled a long-sleeved and black dress with purple and peach-colored flower prints, then sharing a sun-kissed snap as she closed her eyes and soaked up rays.

Fans had to swipe for the leg action, though. Kaley reappeared in the fourth shot as she went thigh-grazing in her minidress, highlighting her gym-honed legs as she posed in pointed-toe and white stiletto heels.

The ex to equestrian Karl Cook threw in some co-star action, too, with Zosia Mamet joining her further along in the gallery. Zosia, 34, plays Kaley’s bestie and lawyer Annie on The Flight Attendant.

Taking to her caption, the Olly wellness partner wrote: “@flightattendantonmax press day ✈️ comin at you april 21st! Glam.” Also tagged was trusty stylist Brad Goreski, known for styling stars including actress Demi Moore and sitcom star Sarah Hyland.

Kaley Cuoco promises big things with new series

Kaley, also serving as executive producer on The Flight Attendant via her Yes, Norman Productions company, has opened up on what fans can expect from Season 2.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“This season is 100 times bigger than what we did in season one. It’s funny, we did a lot of behind the scenes this year, and so, each episode, you’re going to get 10-minute videos when it’s done about behind-the-scenes and interviews of how we did stuff,” she told Digital Spy.

“I’ve been watching them, because I’ve been approving these videos, and it made me excited to show the world, because it shows all the hard work and the stuff we did with the multiple Cassies, and the stages, and the gorgeous production design,” Cuoco added.