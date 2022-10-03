Kaley Cuoco stuns in shorts for weekend car ride

Kaley Cuoco smiles with a glossy lip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Kaley Cuoco is looking gorgeous as she enjoys a low-key weekend car ride with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.

The Big Bang Theory alum has made major 2022 headlines for going public with the Ozark actor, and a new photo shared on her Instagram Stories yesterday showed that she and Tom are going strong.

The photo featured the actress all smiles in the car, with boyfriend Tom at the wheel.

Showing hints of her toned legs in tight black bike shorts, Kaley stuck to her signature casual style, wearing a dark gray sweater and her darker-than-usual locks down with cute bangs.

The 36-year-old wore low-key makeup with pink blush, and she posed holding the new pup she and Tom have adopted – he’s called King.

In a caption, the HBO Max star wrote: “LET’S GO HOME, KING!!” She also tagged Tom’s Instagram handle.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey in a car. Pic credit: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend add to the family with new dog

Kaley introduced King to Instagram via her Stories.

“Welcome to the family King!! I swear he’s happy, don’t let his crazy derp eyes fool you!” she told her followers, adding:

“Thank you @rescuedogsrocknyc @lakehartwellvet and everyone who made this union possible. Thank you love of my life @tommypelphrey for spending all day in the car to get this kid in Atlanta.”

The popular actress is a known dog lover and already a dog mom to Dumptruck Dumpy, Ruby, and Blueberry. She and ex-Karl Cook sadly lost dog Norman, though. Kaley also houses two rabbits in her home.

Kaley Cuoco says it was ‘love at first sight’ with Tom Pelphrey

Tom marks Kaley’s first relationship since her September 2021 split from second husband, Karl Cook. Speaking to Extra last month, Kaley opened up on Tom, revealing:

“My manager actually took me as her guest to the Ozark premiere, and I met him there. It was like the angels started singing. I was like, ‘Hallelujah!’ It was very magical … it was perfect.” Noting how she felt when first clapping eyes on her beau, she added: “When I met Tom, it was absolutely love at first sight.”

Kaley and Tom are now all over each others’ social media, with fans seeing their cute PDAs and romantic getaways. The couple has now also made their red carpet debut as Kaley remains tight-lipped on the details of her divorce from equestrian Karl. She and Karl tied the knot in 2018 and only moved in together in 2020.