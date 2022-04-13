Kaley Cuoco stuns in plunging spaghetti straps

Kaley Cuoco smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S-Bukley

Kaley Cuoco is looking drop-dead gorgeous as she shares photos from the Season 2 premiere of The Flight Attendant. The 36-year-old sitcom star has been building up to the HBO Max thriller’s latest series for months, with today seeing her post red carpet shots from an official promo event for it – sister and costar Briana Cuoco was also featured.

Posting on Tuesday, The Big Bang Theory alum showed off her glam sense of style in a plunging, spaghetti-strap, and floor-length black dress, quickly thanking stylist Brad Goreski in the comments and raking in over 100,000 likes in under five hours.

Kaley Cuoco stuns for The Flight Attendant

Opening all smiles and gazing behind her, Kaley showcased her killer figure in her sparkly and fitted dress, peeping her toned triceps and the results of those workout sessions with trainer Ryan Sorensen.

The girl behind Penny wore her long locks curled down her shoulders and with side bangs, with warming blush and bronzer perfectly accentuating her features.

Fans swiping right got the dress full-length, plus a shot of sis Bri in her thigh-skimming and metallic green dress.

Of course, Kaley also included costar Zosia Mamet, known for her role as Annie on The Flight Attendant.

Taking to her caption, Kaley wrote: “Where do I begin?! We finally got to celebrate @flightattendantonmax last night, and to say I’m proud of everyone is an understatement! Thank you glam as always!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The star also name-dropped the brand behind her dress, shouting out iconic French designer Dior.

Kaley Cuoco has reinvented herself

Kaley has proven a hit as she transitions away from comedy and into thriller via the series produced by her Yes, Norman Productions company.

Speaking to Digital Spy about the possibility of kicking off Season 2, the actress stated, “I could not believe the love that I was receiving, that the show was receiving, and my cast – which made it even scarier to do a Season 2.”

“So I was terrified. And now I’m terrified again for Season 2 to come out. I’ll just keep being terrified, and eventually one day I won’t be,” Kaley added.

As to what’s in store for fans of on-screen character Cassie and her wild and alcohol-infused shenanigans, Kaley dished, “This season is 100 times bigger than what we did in season one. It’s funny, we did a lot of behind the scenes this year, and so, each episode, you’re going to get 10-minute videos when it’s done about behind-the-scenes and interviews of how we did stuff.”