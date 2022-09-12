Kaley Cuoco stuns in neon thigh-skimming miniskirt

Kaley Cuoco is stunning in a lime green skirt and matching suit jacket as she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey party ahead of the Emmys. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/Admedia

The Flight Attendant and The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco is hard to miss in neon green as she prepares for the Emmys on Monday night.

She and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey dressed up in some designer looks for a pre-Emmy party on Sunday night.

This year, Kaley has been nominated once more for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for her role as Cassie Bowden in The Flight Attendant.

She was previously nominated for the same award in 2021, along with being nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, as she is the executive producer for the show.

As she waits to see if this will be her year to accept her Emmy, Kaley is showing no signs of nervousness and making sure she had quite a flashy outfit for Sunday night’s party.

Kaley was stunning in a designer skirt suit from AMI Paris and finished the look with some glittering Manolo Blahnik heels, proving that she was party-ready.

Kaley Cuoco stuns in lime green miniskirt

Kaley shared a screenshot repost of Brad Goreski’s Instagram post to her Instagram Stories, showing her party outfit to her 7.4 million followers.

She kept a stoic face as she posed, one leg out in front of the other. Her blonde locks were loose, framed her face, and fell around her shoulders.

The skirt and jacket were both an intense, neon green color, though the jacket featured black buttons. Kaley wore a plain black top beneath the jacket to complement the look and probably add some neutrality.

Matching the buttons and the shirt, Kaley’s heels were black but featured glittery silver decorations around the straps and opening.

Kaley also shared a snap from the night with her new boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey. She and Tom began dating earlier this year following her divorce from Karl Cook last September.

Kaley Cuoco parties with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

Tom Pelphrey is known for his roles as Jonathan Randall in Guiding Light, Mick Dante in As the World Turns, and most recently, his recurring role as Ben Davis in Netflix’s drama series, Ozark.

Tom was dashing in an all-black look for the event, letting Kaley steal the spotlight with her splash of color.

He wore a Dolce & Gabbana jacket, shirt, COS pants, and Louboutin shoes.

The two were laughing in the picture, which Tom initially shared, and Kaley took the opportunity to share it on her own page for her fans.

In the top right corner of the picture, there was a red heart emoji, another sign that the two are head over heels for each other.