Kaley looked amazing as she showed off her bump. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Kaley Cuoco announced earlier this fall that she’s expecting her first child.

And this week, the actress looked amazing as she showcased her blossoming baby bump in a picture.

The 36-year-old actress wowed as she wore a sports bra and black knee-length shorts for a yoga session.

Wearing her hair in a topknot, Kaley posed for the mirror selfie with her partner and the baby’s father, Tom Pelphrey.

The actor matched his girlfriend in a pair of black shorts, and also wore a yellow bandana on his head as they trained in the studio.

“Abs for days lol,” she joked on the post.

Pic credit: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco announces that she is pregnant

Kaley announced her pregnancy last month in a sweet Instagram post to her 7.5 million followers.

The Big Bang Theory star revealed that she was carrying a little girl when she posed for the photos with her boyfriend, who was holding a piece of cake filled with pink icing.

In another shot, Tom looked smitten as he held a tiny baby vest with the words ‘I love my daddy’ written on it; and in another, the couple looked loved-up as they kissed while holding mugs that had “papa bear” and “mama bear” written on them.

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023. Beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart] you @tommypelphrey,” Kaley told her fans.

Tom concurred, and added, “And then it was even MORE BETTER. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco.”

Kaley Cuoco stuns as brand ambassador for Smirnoff

And while she currently won’t be able to enjoy an afternoon tipple, Kaley has recently wowed in advertisements for spirit company Smirnoff.

In one fun commercial post, Kaley — who has been an ambassador for the brand since last year — sat behind a desk next to her pool and worked on her laptop, while wearing a red blazer, white t-shirt, and reading glasses on her head.

By her side was a red waste paper basket, and a lamp sat on the table in front of her.

But as she shut the computer, the scene transformed into a cool beach bar-type scenario.

As Kaley excitedly shook a can of the vodka-based seltzer, her blazer was instead replaced by a blue Hawaiian lei, and the bin was swapped with a bamboo table, on which stood an ice bucket filled with the brand’s products.