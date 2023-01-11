Kaley Cuoco showed off her growing baby bump on the Golden Globes red carpet last night in a purple, flowy gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Kaley Cuoco made it a family affair when she graced the red carpet at last night’s Golden Globes, showing off her baby bump alongside her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey.

The Flight Attendant star, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical/Comedy for her role in the hit series, proved she’s got that pregnancy glow as she stepped out with her beau of less than a year for one of Hollywood’s most star-studded events.

Although Kaley has had a bit of a rocky relationship history, with both of her two marriages ending in divorce, it seems that the actress may have met her match in Tom as the duo continues to share their happiness with their followers.

Holding hands with Tom during their red carpet walk, Kaley looked as joyful as ever as she beamed and cradled her belly.

Her Vera Wang gown allowed Kaley’s bump to stay free from restraints as the flowy bottom hung loosely around her middle, going all the way down her legs to conceal her feet.

A thin, woven-in belt ran along her bust line, adding a touch of shine and design to her otherwise-simple dress.

The dress also featured light draping and a square neckline along with thin straps that shimmered from crystal embellishments and capped off at the shoulders with purple bows.

Kaley Cuoco wows in lavender Vera Wang gown

Opting for a smooth bun twist that swirled behind her head with frayed bangs hanging down her forehead, Kaley was the picture of perfection in her stunning attire.

Tom’s sleek, white tuxedo suit made his partner’s purple garment pop even more.

Kaley added dangling, sparkly earrings to her ears and chose to leave her neck bare, going instead with an array of silver rings that stood out on her fingers.

The 37-year-old brushed her eyelids with pale pink to keep up the pastel theme she seemed to be going for, while her cheeks were swept with a light rouge and her lips looked to be kept just as subtle with hints of pink lipstick.

Although Kaley lost out to Quinta Brunson for her role in Abbott Elementary, Kaley certainly was a winner with her dazzling look, proving yet again why she remains one of the most sought-after and famous faces in the film industry today.

Kaley Cuoco inks deal with Warner Bros.

To go along with her star status, Kaley only solidified her standing as a Hollywood A-lister when she inked a huge deal with Warner Bros. last year.

As reported by Deadline, Kaley penned a massive deal with the film company to add another three years to her previous 15-year-pact with the label to add more projects to her Yes, Norman Productions under the direction of executive Suzanne McCormack.

Kaley started her production company in 2017, just two years shy of the Big Bang Theory finale, the show that catapulted the actress into massive fame with her turn as the charming, and often a bit clueless, character Penny.

“Warner Bros. has been my home away from home for as long as I can remember which makes this partnership so special on every level,” Kaley said of the renewed deal.

“I look forward to much-continued success with my extended family!!!!!”

Yes, Norman and Kaley teamed up for a second time with The Flight Attendant collaborator Berlanti Productions and WBTV to snag the rights to the A.E. Hotchner biography Doris Day: Her Own Story, in which Kaley will portray the infamous singer.

Kaley and her production company have also secured the rights to A Season with Mom, a novel that details the life of a cancer survivor as she embarks on a journey to visit all 30 Major League Baseball Parks within one single season.