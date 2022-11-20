Kaley Cuoco stuns in bathroom selfie for latest baby bump show off

Kaley Cuoco is showing off her baby bump growth often. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Kaley Cuoco has been celebrating every step of her pregnancy, and she’s more than happy to share it all with her fans.

We’ve already seen several Kaley Cuoco baby bump photos, and based on the trends, it looks like the 36-year-old stunner is not going to stop sharing.

That’s what happened again on Saturday when Kaley took to her Instagram Stories and posted up yet another baby bump.

This time, the Flight Attendant star wore a ribbed grey sweater dress that perfectly hugged her growing baby bump.

She let her blue jacket fall back off her shoulders to better highlight the bump while capturing the whole thing from her camera phone in a reflective bathroom mirror selfie.

Kaley wore her hair down and wavy with her long bangs hanging down over her eyes. Her makeup was natural and flawless. Her fingernails were trimmed short and painted a wine color.

Pic credit: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

The latest Kaley Cuoco bumpdate comes just days after another photo share. Earlier in the week, we got to see it yet again.

That time she wore a different grey dress. It was a bit tighter, darker, and didn’t have the ribbing of a sweater dress.

In that photo, Kaley looked down, depriving fans of her gorgeous face, instead focusing on her bump and her long golden hair.

Just a day prior, Kaley posed in a grey and white striped top and black leggings while wearing a black baseball hat. In that photo, she revealed that she’s halfway there in her pregnancy, which means that we can expect a May baby for the Big Bang Theory alum.

Kaley Cuoco is dedicated to fitness and works hard to keep in shape

Though it’s not clear what she’s doing right now to stay fit during her pregnancy, Kaley Cuoco has long shared her fitness tips and even snippets of her workouts with her fans.

Last year, Kaley’s trainer, Ryan Sorenson, gave us a peek at how she gets award-show-ready in the gym, and in case you were wondering, it involves a lot of cardio.

In a video Ryan shared on Instagram, Kaley was running steadily on a treadmill. And while she didn’t even seem to break a sweat, it made us sweaty just thinking about it.

In another slide, Kaley worked on her footwork while moving side to side over a series of blocks while carrying a medicine ball. That’s some fancy footwork!

From there, she moved on to jumping rope, more strength exercises with the medicine ball, and then free weights. It’s safe to say that Kaley works hard to keep herself in tip-top shape.