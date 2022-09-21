Kaley Cuoco sizzles in plunging braless minidress

Kaley Cuoco stunned on the red carpet for her Meet Cute premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Kaley Cuoco brought her A-game to the premiere of her latest comedy film, Meet Cute.

Looking as glamorous as always for her red carpet appearance, Kaley sizzled in a sparkly, silver-sequined blazer dress that capped off just above her knees.

Going braless and bare-legged, the Big Bang Theory actress, 36, sizzled as she showed off her latest look with her Instagram fans, hopping online to post a slew of new pics from the star-studded evening.

Kicking things off with a gorgeous close-up, Kaley gave a winning grin to the flashing cameras, looking like Hollywood royalty in her dazzling minidress.

Her long, blonde hair was styled elegantly at the nape of her neck, pulled into a low ponytail with detailed sections running down her back, each part tied off with loops of locks for a more elevated vibe.

In the next picture, Kaley gave a better view of her full attire, allowing followers to take in the entire beauty of her ensemble from the knees up, putting her physique on display in the plunging dress.

Later, the actress posed next to costar Pete Davidson, who hilariously showed up in the most casual of wear, choosing a sweatshirt hoodie and green sweatpants for the occasion.

Kaley also shared some adorable shots of her and bestie Zosia Mamet enjoying some side-hugs and face-to-face smiles at each other.

While the starlet and her former SNL counterpart in the new time-traveling comedy/romance flick were rumored to be secretly dating at the time of filming, Kaley made sure to set the record straight.

Kaley Cuoco denies Pete Davidson dating allegations

In April, Kaley sat down to discuss her career and personal life behind the scenes, clearing up some rumors about her relationship with Pete Davidson.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Kaley first delved a little into her recent divorce (she was previously married to Karl Cook for three years before the pair split in 2021, becoming the actress’ second ex-husband in less than six years), sharing that, while she still believed in love, she would “never get married again.”

When the magazine asked her to talk about the gossip swirling around her and Pete, Kaley shared that she and the actor were never romantic, especially given that the comedian had been attached to Kim Kardashian at the time of her divorce.

While Kaley gushed over the actor, saying he was “one of the nicest people in the world,” she remained firm that she and Pete never got to a level other than just friends.

In August, Kaley opened up more about her latest divorce, saying it was a “super dark time” for her.

Kaley Cuoco talks about depression after her divorce

In an article published by Monsters and Critics, Kaley delved more deeply into what was going on for her at the time of her divorce from Karl.

The actress shared that going through her second divorce before she was 37 really had her struggling mentally.

“[The divorce] was really a super dark time. I just didn’t know how to deal with it. I was throwing myself into work to deny my depression, and how upset I was. Unfortunately, the character was so depressed that it wasn’t helping me! I was really, really, really struggling. A lot of tears.”

Despite the hard times, Kaley found love again fairly quickly with Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey, posting adoring messages about him on her Instagram, though fans have since slammed her for moving on too fast.

Meet Cute is available to stream on Peacock.