Kaley Cuoco shows off the soles of her ‘dirty dirty feet’

Kaley Cuoco is kicking her legs up to show off her “dirty dirty feet.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Actress Kaley Cuoco isn’t afraid to get her hands — well, her feet — dirty when it comes to work and projects.

The Big Bang Theory actress has been busy promoting her latest movie, Meet Cute, and staying true to her paid partnership with Smirnoff.

The blonde stunner took some time away from the film set and ventured into a little bit of photography earlier this week, even if only for a moment.

Kaley was photographed as she leaned back in a chair that appeared to be in a dressing room, as she had a mirror behind her.

On the ground next to her were some laced boots, presumably ones that had just come off of her own feet.

As for the actress, she propped her legs up for the camera to show just how dirty the bottoms of her feet were.

Kaley Cuoco kicks up her dirty feet

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kaley shared a unique photo with her followers.

Her feet were front and center for the photo, and she wrote text over the top that read, “Dirty dirty feet @leica_camera by @monettemoio.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

It’s unclear if this was part of a project or a candid shot, as there is no more footage that matches the black and white photo.

Pic credit: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

There was also no hint as to what might have been on her feet, though it looks like it could have been mud, paint, or ink based on the way it dried.

However, Kaley appeared to be having a good time as she looked off to the side, the camera catching a laughing grin on her face.

Though Kaley almost always has a happy face on for her followers, there have been times that she was struggling, particularly following her divorce and filming The Flight Attendant afterward.

Kaley Cuoco opens up on ‘trauma’ from divorce and filming

Shortly after her divorce from Karl Cook was announced to the world, Kaley had to go right back to work for The Flight Attendant Season 2 and didn’t have much time to gather herself or get a break between the events.

Kaley revealed to Glamour that it was rather traumatizing, and now she’s taking time to get back on her feet and find some peace.

In April, she revealed, “My therapist and I are working on forgiveness and forgiving myself for making mistakes. I think that’s been the hardest thing is just accepting that I’m normal and that I’m not superwoman. I highly recommend therapy to everyone out there. Even if your life is going really well. I can’t imagine life without it.”

Kaley had to learn how to ask for help during this hard time, as she was used to handling everything herself, but it looks as if now the actress is finally able to breathe and cope better.