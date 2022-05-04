Kaley Cuoco shows off new famous boyfriend on Instagram

Kaley Cuoco smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S-Bukley

Kaley Cuoco has gone public with her new boyfriend. The sitcom star, 36, made 2021 headlines for splitting from second husband Karl Cook, and it looks like she hasn’t waited long to move on.

Kaley updated her Instagram this week with a photo of herself and Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey, confirming she’s dating the 39-year-old as she summed up her “life lately.”

Kaley Cuoco moves on with famous actor after Karl Cook split

Kaley, who announced she was ending her marriage to equestrian Karl in September of last year, posted Polaroid snaps of herself and her new beau. The Big Bang Theory alum also included a cuddling shot during a romantic getaway with her boyfriend, plus gorgeous wilderness scenes and footage of one of her dogs.

A duo of coffee mugs, one with her Yes, Norman Productions company logo on it, was also shared.

Following her “life lately” opener, the blonde wrote: “The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.”

The photos immediately went viral.

Kaley, who married Karl in 2018 and waited until 2020 to move in with him, announced the split jointly with her now-ex.

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together,” the former couple stated last fall.

“There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary,” they added. “We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

Kaley Cuoco opens up after 2021 divorce announcement

Prior to marrying Karl, Kaley was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting. The two got engaged in 2013, splitting after just 21 months of marriage.

Speaking to Glamour this year, Kaley hinted at her marital problems, stating: “I struggle with what I want, what I think I’m supposed to have. Being fearful, being scared of what the future holds. It’s the pressure of family, of kids, of: Can I have all these things? Do I want those things?”