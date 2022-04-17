Kaley Cuoco shows off bunny ears in tight yoga pants

Kaley Cuoco smiling at the 58th Grammy Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kaley Cuoco has gone full Easter bunny in cute ears, and she’s been posting the snaps to Instagram. The Big Bang Theory alum, fresh from the Season 2 premiere of HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, took a break from her career this weekend to celebrate Easter and enjoy the weekend sunshine.

Posting to her stories, Kaley showed off a farm visit, where the “Quick and quack” action was very Easter-appropriate.

Kaley Cuoco is full Easter bunny with ducks

Kaley posed with a big grin and laughing as she and a gal pal were photographed in an outdoor setting and both holding ducks. Kaley, on the left, highlighted her fit figure while in a short-sleeved and gray marl tee, also wearing a tight and dark pair of yoga pants.

The ex to Karl Cook, this month confirming she’ll “never” marry again following her 2021 split, also rocked purple bunny ears and tinted shades, going makeup-free with her blonde hair tied back and keeping things unfussy.

“Quick and quack. Not us, the ducks,” the reposted caption read. Kaley’s friend Ashley Aubra added: “@kaleycuoco best auntie to so many, not just @thejonibear.”

Further stories showed Kaley and her bestie enjoying the ducks and cuddling goats.

Pic credit: @ashleyaubra/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco opens up as second marriage ends

Kaley is now a headline-maker on two fronts. While April brought another season of hit thriller The Flight Attendant, it also brought a high-profile Glamour feature, with Kaley opening up on her career and touching on her ended marriage to Karl, whom she married in 2018. Kaley and Karl moved into their $12 million Hidden Hills mansion in 2020, showing little sign of marital strain before confirming their split last fall.

Admitting she’s “married” to her career, Kaley stated:

“I wanted people to see, it’s not all magic and it’s not all easy. I struggle with what I want, what I think I’m supposed to have. Being fearful, being scared of what the future holds.” She added:

“It’s the pressure of family, of kids, of: Can I have all these things? Do I want those things? It’s funny how you can have one part of your life feel so [expletive] good and the other feels like a mess.”

Kaley, married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting before Karl, concluded: “This last year’s been the most growth I’ve had in my entire life in my 36 years on this planet. And it’s been life-changing for me. My life will never be the same,” also saying that “change is good.”