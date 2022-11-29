Kaley Cuoco pictured at The Big Bang Theory series finale party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Kaley Cuoco isn’t letting her pregnancy get in the way of a sweaty workout session.

The 36-year-old actress is expecting her first child with Ozark’s Tom Pelphrey and announced the news on Instagram in October.

The pair have been in a whirlwind romance after confirming they were dating in May.

The Flight Attendant actress is over the moon as she prepares to welcome her first child and can’t stop sharing adorable baby bump photos.

In the latest, Kaley’s personal trainer is putting her through her paces in a gym session.

The soon-to-be mother posed with her trainer in a gym for a selfie, rocking a crop top and black shorts. In the photo, she stuck her tongue out while her coach smiled, pointing at her baby bump.

In the Instagram Story, she wrote, “Back at it finally with @ryan_sorensen ! Missed u! Do I look different? Lol.”

Pic credit: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey know what sport their child will play

Kaley took to Twitter to share an adorable family photo with Tom on football Sunday. In the cute snap, Kaley revealed that she would want her child to play football, writing, “Future footballer comin at ya!”

The stunning actress posed with a No. 26 jersey for her child alongside her boyfriend as they both flashed a smile.

In the photo, Kaley went with a casual look with a blue New York Giants jersey with the number 30 on it.

She went with minimal makeup and tied her blonde hair in a messy bun for what appeared to be a stay-at-home Sunday.

Kaley Cuoco to star in the new thriller Based on a True Story

Kaley is set to star in a leading role for the Peacock dark comedy thriller, Based On a True Story.

Deadline reports that the Emmy-nominated actress has a two-season deal for the upcoming project.

In August, the actress confirmed her involvement in the project on Instagram.

“True Story✔️ Couldn’t be more excited or grateful. Thanks to my epic team and everyone involved who made this happen 💫,” she wrote in the caption.

The outlet reports that Kaley’s Based On a True Story deal allows her to return to the HBO Max hit series Flight Attendant if a spin-off or third season arises.

Based On a True Story, which is inspired by real events, is about a realtor, a plumber, and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly come together, “exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder, and the slow close toilet seat,” reports Deadline.

Kaley will portray a married woman named Ava Bartlett, who may be the realtor. However, most of the plot and details are being kept under wraps for the meantime.