Kaley Cuoco shares puppy love in her swimsuit for new business venture

The journey never ends for a busy woman like Kaley Cuoco!

The new mom announced her latest business venture earlier this week, and we have to say, it’s incredibly cute.

This time, Kaley was inspired by her cute pup Norman and used her love for him to start this new business venture.

She made the announcement via Instagram and shared a few cute photos of herself with Norman, including a couple where they’re snuggling and one where she’s holding him while in a shallow pool of water.

Not only does Kaley get to show love for her own pup with this latest venture, but she gets to promote some of her own beliefs, such as making sure animals are taken care of and promoting the idea of adopting animals rather than shopping for animals from breeders or stores.

“Omg 🐶 Iam beyond excited to announce my newest adventure as Co Founder of @ohnorman ! My beloved dog Norman’s unconditional love , inspired me to make the company I always wanted to see in the world . Created in his honor, @ohnorman is all about giving our furry friends the love and care they deserve. Oh Norm, this one’s for you ! 🐶 head over and follow @ohnorman to get involved and to see what’s coming! You don’t wanna miss out! 🐾🐶❤️#ohnorman #lovemydog #doglovers #dogsarefamily #adoptdontshop,” she told her followers in the caption.

Kaley Cuoco launches pet brand Oh Norman!

So, what is Oh Norman!? Well, it’s in its earliest stages and looks like an adorable work in progress.

They do have a website set up at www.ohnorman.com, which is available for early access, though right now, the website is just their moving logo.

There is a little more information on the Instagram page for the business to give fans a little more of an idea of what this brand is all about.

The bio on the Oh Norman! IG page states that they are “creating what dogs deserve” at this brand by Kaley, “inspired by her dog Norman.” They also note that “Clean, well-made dog products” are coming in the Fall of 2023.

There’s still some time before any products are released, but there will likely be more posts teasing the products and early access before too long, as time doesn’t slow down, and Fall will be here before we know it!

Based on the description, it seems that this will be a pet-wellness brand focused on clean treats, food, and perhaps even chewables and toys. It’s hard to say for certain right now, but Kaley will surely do her best to honor the late dog Norman.

Kaley Cuoco celebrates first Mother’s Day with baby Matilda

Although losing a pet is never easy, and it’s clear that Norman’s memory will live on forever with Kaley, the actress does have new things going on in her life, namely her first Mother’s Day with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey and their baby girl, Matilda.

She took to Instagram to share several photos of family and friends with Matilda, who is an absolutely adorable little girl.

She wrote that her “first Mother’s Day was as sweet as it gets” and shared her thanks to Tom and everyone helping to raise baby Matilda.

Time certainly moves quickly, as it seems like just yesterday Kaley announced her pregnancy, but it’s clear that the new mom is thrilled with her baby girl and will continue to shower her baby and support system with love.