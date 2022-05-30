Kaley Cuoco rolls up shirt for weekend sunbathe

Kaley Cuoco smiling at the 58th Grammy Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kaley Cuoco is topping up her Vitamin D and making sure the rays land right on her belly. The sitcom star, 36, has made swimwear headlines this month as she kissed with new boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, but she opted out of a bikini over Memorial Day weekend.

Posting a quick story for her 7 million+ Instagram followers, The Flight Attendant actress kept it low-key and fun.

Kaley Cuoco tops up Vitamin D the fun way

Going makeup-free and very non-Hollywood, Kaley posed lying on her back and from an outdoor terrace backed by greenery.

The HBO Max star squinted at the camera as she joked she’d been told to “get more Vitamin D” – fans saw the girl behind Penny with her baggy printed tee all rolled up and scrunched, with a pair of black sweatpants just about visible.

Brandishing her visor as she showed off her casual summer style, Kaley let the sunshine pour all over her toned abs, writing: “I’ve been told to get more [sun emoji] and Vitamin D!!”

Kaley didn’t tag her location, although she may well have been home at her $12 million Hidden Hills estate.

Kaley Cuoco catches rays with her shirt rolled up. Pic credit: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Kaley’s approach to health may seem humorous, but the star’s wellness is landing her high-profile gigs. She now fronts feminine-geared vitamins brand Olly – the chewable gummy vitamins company is also represented by Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson.

Kaley Cuoco fronts major wellness brand

In April 2021, and via a window-set Instagram post, Kaley announced her new ambassador role, writing: “I’m beyond thrilled to announce my partnership with @ollywellness in support of their #FutureIsFemale line of supplements which was created to address feminine health and wellness. Meet their newest addition – HAPPY HOO-HA! 💗With a name like that, you know it’s gotta be good!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“These little capsules contain a powerful blend of probiotics to support balanced pH levels. I fell in love with OLLY products a few years ago while shooting on location and never looked back,” she added.

Kaley is also a regular on the workout videos front. She trains with trainer Ryan Sorensen and recently made headlines for a rope-training session. Cuoco, in addition, remains a firm yogi alongside her regular horseback riding sessions. The former nationally-ranked amateur tennis player is an equestrian, although her marriage to equestrian Karl Cook is officially over.