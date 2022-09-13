Kaley Cuoco is a dreamy ballerina in an all-pink minidress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/Admedia

Kaley Cuoco is making a splash in fashion trends as she brings bright mono-colored looks to her parties and awards ceremonies.

Prior to the Emmys on Monday night, Kaley sported a neon lime green skirt suit over the weekend, and while her look for the Emmys didn’t stand out quite as much, it was still a stunning outfit.

Styled by celebrity stylists Brad Goreski and Daniela Viviana Romero, Kaley showed up to the Emmys in a pink tulle dress that featured a slightly flared skirt and a long train.

The top of the dress featured a plunging neckline, sheer straps, and decorative fabric roses throughout the piece.

Brad referred to Kaley as a “Ballerina Barbie” and noted that Kaley was wearing a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress, jewelry from Boucheron, and shoes from Stuart Weitzman.

Brad also credited Christine Symonds as the hairstylist and Jamie Greenberg for Kaley’s makeup.

Kaley shared a few photos from the big night on her own page, including some behind-the-scenes snaps of her and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, as they made their first red carpet debut.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey make first red carpet appearance as a couple

Kaley opened up her own post with a close-up shot of her jewelry and makeup before adding a shot from the red carpet.

She included some shots of her and Tom, including one car selfie where they appeared to be having a good time and one last shot of the two sharing a sweet kiss.

Kaley wrote in the caption, “Thank you @dolcegabbana for dreamiest bubblegum punk rock ballerina dress!!💕💕 I love my glam squad! @bradgoreski @daniela_viviana @jamiemakeup @christinesymondshair 💋 and the dreamiest date of all time @tommypelphrey 🥹 also the jewels omg @boucheron 💎.”

Kaley seems head over heels with her new beau, and after her highly public divorce from Karl Cook, Tom might be just what Kaley needs.

Kaley Cuoco happier than ever with Tom Pelphrey

Though the two don’t post to Instagram too often, they have shared enough about each other to let everyone know that they’re over the moon and happy together, no matter what anyone else thinks.

Over summer, the pair celebrated Tom’s birthday, and Kaley left her boyfriend a heartfelt message in a post dedicated to him.

She wrote, “To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways..happy birthday, baby! To know you, is to truly adore you … the world lit up the day you were born ❣️ 🎂 I love you!! @tommypelphrey.”

It’s not too clear in what ways Tom has “saved” her, but Kaley has revealed before that going through her divorce was a hard time as it was very public and right before she began filming for Season 2 of The Flight Attendant, so she didn’t have a lot of time to herself.

However, things seem to be looking up now as she moves forward with Tom’s support.