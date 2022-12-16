Kaley Cuoco stuns in a tight sundress and shows off her growing baby bump. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

The Flight Attendant actress Kaley Cuoco is glowing as her baby continues to grow and contribute to her adorable baby bump.

Kaley and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey have both been keeping fans in the loop as they make the journey to becoming parents together, and Kaley frequently shares updates on her Instagram account.

In her most recent update, the actress joked, “I think I’m officially showing LOL,” as she stopped for a mirror selfie to share on her Instagram Stories.

The Big Bang Theory alum looked comfortable in the shot as she wore a halterneck dress with a skirt that came to her knees and added some fuzzy socks with Nike shoes to finish the look.

She appeared to be makeup-free save for the dark nail polish on her fingertips and kept her blonde locks up in a messy bun as the gave the camera a bit of a side-eye pout.

Front and center was her baby bump, clearly visible in the outline of the dress, proving Kaley right that she is indeed “officially showing.”

Kaley Cuoco is radiant with her baby bump. Pic credit: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco’s shares workout and diet tips

Even with a child growing inside her, Kaley is still in fantastic shape and looks great with her pregnancy glow.

Though it’s likely that some things have changed now as her body changes, she has historically been a fan of spinning and hot yoga and has even worked with a personal trainer, though it took some time for her to learn that yoga was one of her favorites.

She revealed to Shape magazine that doing yoga five times a week helped her form a body that she loves, as she thoroughly enjoys “being toned and having muscle,” and “I owe it 100% to yoga.”

Kaley has also made changes to her diet over the years, revealing to Women’s Health that she doesn’t really eat meat aside from fish and that peanut butter and vegetables make up most of her diet.

Though she usually goes for foods like peanut butter and toast, peanut butter sandwiches, fish, vegetables, and even apples with peanut butter, Kaley can’t resist a delicious Golden Double Stuff Oreo, either.

Kaley Cuoco celebrates fulfilling birthday during pregnancy

Kaley celebrated turning 37 on November 30, and the actress took to Instagram once more to share her love for her life, friends, family.

The post included pictures from her birthday celebration, a picture of her and her partner with a baby onesie, and a couple of additional photos of the expecting couple.

Kaley revealed in the caption that her week was “so special” and that she felt “incredibly loved” from all the support she received from her loved ones. She concluded, “I feel super blessed and at moments undeserving. My [heart] is full.”