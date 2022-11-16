Kaley Cuoco stuns on a red carpet with pink lipstick. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kaley Cuoco‘s personal life is just as interesting as her professional life these days. She’s taking the lead in a Peacock original called Based on a True Story, and she’s also currently pregnant.

Kaley has been having tons of fun on the set of her new show in terms of prank wars with co-stars and hilarious jokes that she’s publicized on social media.

She’s also been super open and candid about her pregnancy journey ever since she announced the big news with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey.

She posted a selfie with Tom holding a slice of cake with pink frosting to let everyone know they’re expecting a daughter who will be born sometime in 2023.

Now she’s also keeping her fans in the loop of things as her pregnancy journey progresses. Her baby bump is growing, and so is the excitement surrounding the birth of her child.

Kaley’s baby bump picture is beyond sweet to see, and so is another stunning selfie she shared while wearing some of the most exquisite and elite jewelry ever.

Kaley Cuoco’s baby bump is growing

Kaley’s mirror selfie to show off her growing baby bump was incredibly precious to see. The Flight Attendant star turned slightly to the side while wearing a grey tank top with thin white stripes.

The scoop neck tank top was loose enough to bunch up over the curves of her belly. She wore a pair of dark black leggings that matched perfectly with her black forward-facing baseball cap.

Kaley Cuoco shows off her baby bump on social media. Pic credit: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Kaley added a silver bracelet, a chunky necklace, and a pair of small black earrings to complete the look. Her short nails were painted with dark red polish as well.

Kaley’s hair was completely hidden since it was tucked away beneath her hat, and her face appeared to be totally fresh-faced without any makeup whatsoever.

The caption simply read, “Halfway,” and Kaley also tagged Tom.

Kaley Cuoco stuns in Boucheron jewelry

Before posting her gorgeous baby bump selfie, Kaley shared a handful of photos where she was all dolled up and ready for a red carpet event. Her jewelry of choice for the night came from Boucheron, a brand she shouted out and tagged in her caption.

Kaley’s jewelry was certainly the “star” of the show with her overall look. Her large dangling earrings with all of their sparkle and the fabulous gold ring she wore with all of its gems both stood out.

Kaley wore a Dolce & Gabbana pink dress covered in eccentric flowers over her shoulders, chest, and stomach. The flowers ranged in color between shades of light and dark pink.

The front of her dress stopped short to show off her thighs and legs, but the back had a lot more length to it. It looked like a combination of a ballerina costume and a ballgown.