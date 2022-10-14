Kaley Cuoco is seen with her growing bundle of joy. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Kaley Cuoco seems to be enjoying her new baby bump, as the new mom shared a photo alongside an exciting “eeeeek!” text sticker.

In a new Instagram Story upload, The Big Bang Theory alumna seemed to be excited while watching the changes to her body unfold in front of her eyes.

The 8 Simple Rules star was seen wearing a sports bra and flannel pajamas to highlight her growing belly.

Clearly comfortable, she kept her hair simple in a messy bun to take the photo. she posed next to a painting of a man on a horse that was almost twice her size.

This is a big deal for Kaley and her partner Tommy Pelphrey, as this is the first child for both of the actors, who are expecting a girl.

The two have been together for over a year and got together shortly after The Flight Attendant star filed for separation from ex-husband Ryan Sweeting.

Kaley Cuoco has had a rough pregnancy

The two announced Kaley’s pregnancy on Instagram on Tuesday, where the proud parents posted a photo of them celebrating the news.

They did a mini gender reveal by cutting a cake that revealed a pink filling. The couple also sported matching “papa bear” and “mama bear” mugs and shared polaroids from early on in the pregnancy.

However, pregnancy was not all smiles for the actress, as she admitted on her Instagram Story that her first trimester was really rough. According to Kaley, she had gotten a serious case of morning sickness while filming the action movie, Role Model.

She revealed that not only did she need a body double to do the things she couldn’t do, but her body double also ended up taking care of her while they were on set.

Kaley Cuoco reveals that she will not be getting married again

While she seems to be in love with her boyfriend, Tommy Pelphrey, she doesn’t see herself wanting to walk down the aisle any time soon. In an interview with Glamour magazine, after divorcing Karl Cook and Ryan Sweeting, she doesn’t see herself getting married a third time.

In the interview, she said, “I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again,”

She continued explaining that her disdain for marriage has nothing to do with how he feels about love in general. In fact, she still wants companionship and to be someone’s partner.