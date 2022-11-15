Kaley Cuoco shows off long blonde hair. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

One of the best things about Kaley Cuoco is the fact that she has such an excellent sense of humor.

It pays off to have such a brilliant wit and playfulness when you’re an actress who generally stars in shows that require perfect comedic timing.

Kaley proved just how funny she could be on shows like The Big Bang Theory and Eight Simple Rules.

It makes sense that her friends in the Hollywood industry would be keen on pranking her every once in a while.

She recently shared some silly photos breaking down memorable moments with some of the people she’s closest to on the set of her new show.

One of the hilarious pranks Kaley has opened up about involves a pair of giant pink underwear that is definitely not her size!

Kaley Cuoco’s pink underwear is way too big

Kaley is set to star in Peacock’s comedic thriller Based on a True Story. While on the set of the show, she’s been dealing with several comical moments.

She re-posted a picture from Jayde Moon wearing a pair of giant pink underwear made from silk material with white-colored frilly edges. She pulled the underpants up over her long-sleeved gray shirt.

Kaley Cuoco shows off giant pink underwear. Pic credit: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Before pulling the underwear over her thighs, Kaley shared a picture of oversized shorts hanging on her mirror with a text block caption that said, “And so have the pranks. Thanks for the underwear pull @jayde_moon!”

Kaley Cuoco zooms in on a pair of silky pink underpants. Pic credit: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco is playing Ava in Based on a True Story

Kaley posted another fun picture on her Instagram Story with Chris Messina in cowboy gear on the set of Based on a True Story. She wore a thick jacket covered in blue, white, red, and orange stripes. Underneath that, she wore a yellow top paired with a simple cowgirl hat.

In another humorous picture from the set of the show, Kaley shared an image of a sign that was left near her trailer door. It’s been revealed that she’s playing a character named Ava, and it’s possible that Ava is connected to rainbow unicorns.

Kaley Cuoco poses with Chris Messina. Pic credit: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Someone left a sign on her door titled “Trailer Rules.” The list of rules mentions texting her instead of knocking unless there’s an emergency, doling out extra points for anyone who sends gifs via text, and making sure any outsiders are being cautious of the dog inside.

Kaley Cuoco shows off her silly trailer rules list. Pic credit: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Kaley added a text block that said, “The sign has returned with a [vengeance] LOL.” Needless to say, it appears she’s having a lot of fun on set while filming Based on a True Story for Peacock.