Kaley Cuoco in tight gym shorts for special occasion

Kaley Cuoco is showing off her gym body in tight bike shorts for a very special occasion. The sitcom star, 36, remains a trusty customer of trainer Ryan Sorensen, where plenty of pandemic workouts have proven she’s been sweating it out at home.

Posting to social media this week, The Big Bang Theory alum shared an old shot to celebrate Ryan’s birthday, and it was a real Kaley moment.

Kaley Cuoco has a gym shout-out

The unfussy star, who keeps it real despite her Hollywood millions, was makeup-free as she crouched down on the floor in a photo possibly taken at her home garage gym: Kaley resides in a $12 million Hollywood Hills mansion, where Ryan is a regular visitor.

The photo shared on Instagram showed the HBO star kneeling down while in a loose and sporty tank in black-and-white.

Flaunting her strong legs as she and Ryan took a break between reps, the newly single star sent out a smile as the two enjoyed a laughing moment, with Ryan seen standing in a Nike tee and baseball cap.

Kaley ensured the photo received a birthday twist, though.

She added a digital crown with “Birthday Boy” written on it, placing it just above Ryan’s cap. “Happy birthday to my friend and Bad-ss trainer @ryan_sorensen Love u buddy,” the actress wrote.

Kaley’s workouts are no joke. The yoga lover has been burning calories with sister Bri Cuoco in lockdown, also enjoying outdoor running sessions in her gated neighborhood.

In summer 2021, she posted a power workout snap featuring Ryan, one seeing her in the exact same outfit donned for the birthday snap.

Kaley Cuoco has a peanut butter obsession

Kaley has also opened up about her wellness. The super-healthy star has revealed she eats the same “little bit” of peanut butter on toast every morning, and she’s got plenty to say about nut butter. They even featured on a list of ten things Kaley can’t go without.

Speaking to NY Mag, the girl behind Penny revealed a love of Justin’s almond butter, stating, “The first thing I eat when I wake up every morning is this on toast. Sometimes I’ll take a spoon to it, or have it with a banana, or put it in smoothies. My sister actually introduced me to the brand. She knows how much I love peanut butter— I don’t really know anyone that doesn’t like nut butters — and she told me I would love this. They have all these amazing flavors.”