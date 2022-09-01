Kaley Cuoco in thigh-skimming shorts for poolside vodka party

Kaley Cuoco smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Kaley Cuoco is all legs as she stuns poolside for a massive vodka party to usher in Labor Day weekend.

The 36-year-old sitcom star continues her dealings with vodka brand Smirnoff. Kaley fronts the label and is fresh from a new promo shouting out the upcoming holiday.

Kaley went fun posting to her Instagram this week as she honored her Chief Summer Officer title with the company. She emphasized the holiday vibe by posing at an outdoor desk setup complete with laptops, but the pool energy was balancing things out as she switched from work to play mode.

Footage showed the blonde at a wooden desk that went from office to party as a fringe cloth appeared on it, and Kaley went from wearing a red shorts suit look to a casual tee. In both parts of the video, the actress rocked black flip-flops.

Kaley was, of course, surrounded by cans and bottles of Smirnoff and was eventually seen grabbing a can after snapping her laptop shut.

Kaley confirmed her post to be a paid partnership, with a caption offering a little more.

Addressing fans, Kaley wrote: “Cheers from @smirnoff ‘s Chief Summer Officer wishing y’all a Happy Labor Day Weekend! Don’t forget, summer doesn’t have to end now that Labor Day is almost here 😉♥️💙.”

Kaley Cuoco caption. Pic credit: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Kaley has opened up on her Smirnoff gig, even calling the whole thing a “no brainer.”

Kaley Cuoco totally up for fronting Smirnoff vodka

In a statement, the HBO Max star said: “I love Smirnoff No. 21 – it’s what I reach for when I want a delicious cocktail without all the frills,” adding: “Vodka for the People’ is all about good times when good people come together, which is exactly how I live my life and what made this partnership a no-brainer!!!”

Kaley’s join came as Smirnoff rebranded itself for “the people,” this via its Vodka for the People campaign. The brand stated:

“The future belongs to the people, and with ‘Vodka for the People,’ we want to find opportunities to invite our drinkers to tell us what they’re looking for next.”

Kaley Cuoco has fronted some famous brands

Kaley seems to choose her brand deals carefully.

In 2020, she fronted Seattle-based coffee giant Starbucks. She now represents the wellness vitamins brand Olly. The latter is also fronted by Pitch Perfect alum Rebel Wilson. Kaley is followed by over 7 million on Instagram.