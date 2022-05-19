Kaley Cuoco in swimsuit shows off new boyfriend

Kaley Cuoco smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kaley Cuoco is showing off her sensational swimsuit body – and she doesn’t offer it up often. The sitcom star, 36, is still making headlines for going official with Ozark star Tom Pelphrey, making it her first romance since splitting from ex-husband Karl Cook in September 2021.

Kaley posted to her Instagram stories this week and she put on a massive PDA.

Kaley Cuoco looks loved-up with new boyfriend

The Big Bang Theory alum showed how much fun she and Tom are having, and they went goofy. The story showed the new couple at the edge of a pool and under blue skies – Kaley flashed her toned body in a strappy red swimsuit as she wore zero makeup, shades, plus a top knot bun, with Tom seen shirtless and showing off his muscles in swim trunks.

Kaley had her legs wrapped around her new beau’s torso, with the two twinning as they went sideways tongue-out for a fun finish.

Kaley also sported silver necklaces and a bracelet as she flaunted her summer-ready tan. The actress tagged her hunky boyfriend’s Instagram handle, also adding a sun emoji.

Cuoco went public with the Outer Range actor earlier this month as the two enjoyed a romantic getaway.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey in the pool. Pic credit: @kaleycuoco

Kaley has revealed little about how her new romance got started. Fans were shocked last fall when she and 2018-married Karl called it quits, this amid fairly regular joint Instagram updates as the two enjoyed living in Kaley’s $12 million Hidden Hills mansion. Karl had also appeared on Kaley’s A Cup of Cuoco Instagram series.

Kaley Cuoco twice-divorced at 36

On September 3, Kaley and Karl jointly issued a statement via People.

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” they said. “We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

“We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further,” they added.

Cuoco’s marriage to Cook was her second – her first husband was tennis player Ryan Sweeting. Elsewhere, Kaley remains in the news for the Season 2 release of HBO Max series The Flight Attendant.