Kaley Cuoco in swimsuit flaunts happiness in pool

Kaley Cuoco smiling at the 58th Grammy Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kaley Cuoco is showing off her newfound happiness from her outdoor pool – in particular, who’s behind that happiness. The 36-year-old sitcom star is still front-page news for going public with new boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, making this her first official relationship since calling it quits with husband Karl Cook back in September 2021.

Kaley posted stories to her Instagram last week as she went PDA with the Ozark star. It was also one of the rare instances the blonde has slipped into a swimsuit for a shared photo.

Kaley Cuoco shows off pool fun with new boyfriend

Kaley shared two shots. The first showed her flaunting her toned shoulders while in a strappy and bright red swimsuit – wrapping her legs around Tom‘s chest, the HBO Max star went goofy as the twosome twinned with sideways tongues sticking out.

Quick to follow was a more amorous snap. Here, Kaley was splashing around waters and chest deep with her shirtless beau.

Hugging Tom, 39, The Flight Attendant star planted a kiss on his cheek. She wore a halterneck pink swimsuit and chic visor, with Tom wearing a dark baseball cap. The camera also took in the swish surrounds at Kaley’s $12 million Hidden Hills mansion. She and 2018-married Karl moved into the property in 2020 after two years of being married and living apart.

“@tommypelphrey,” a caption read.

Kaley Cuoco kisses Tom Pelphrey in a pool. Pic credit: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Kaley and Tom confirmed their romance on May 3, making things Instagram official during a romantic getaway break. The two appear to have common ground via their love of animals. Kaley, meanwhile, has not specifically addressed her breakup from equestrian Karl. Aside from the divorce announcement last fall, there’s only been a mention of marriage in a future context, this as Kaley opened up to Glamour.

Kaley Cuoco addresses getting married again after two divorces

“I will never get married again,” Kaley revealed. “I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover. But I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships. I know that they’re out there. I like being someone’s partner and having that companionship.”

“We’ve all been there where you think, Oh, my God, I’m never going to meet someone else. And you do,” she added.