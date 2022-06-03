Kaley Cuoco in short shorts for backyard vodka party

Kaley Cuoco smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S-Bukley

Kaley Cuoco is stunning in cut-off denim shorts as she proudly announces her new gig. The 36-year-old sitcom star updated her Instagram ahead of the weekend to confirm she is an ambassador for vodka brand Smirnoff, and it was backyard sunshine and chill, as the actress enjoyed a can of the iconic brand’s drinks.

Posting for her 7 million+ followers, The Flight Attendant star proved her endorsement potential – Kaley also fronts wellness brand Olly.

Kaley Cuoco lands Smirnoff ambassador gig

Kaley proudly announced her Chief Summer Officer status while sitting amid sunny lawns and trees.

Posting in video mode, the much-loved blonde went boomerang as she removed her red-rimmed shades, also showing off her toned figure in a simple white tee and denim shorts.

Rocking bangs and her long locks down, the actress smiled as she went “cheers” and raised her can of Smirnoff, also confirming her post was a paid partnership.

“#ad As Smirnoff’s Chief Summer Officer, I declare all Friday afternoon meetings to be held outside…on a patio … with @smirnoff Red, White & Berry,” Kaley wrote.

In a statement marking her partnership with Smirnoff, Cuoco said: “I’m excited to join forces with the team at Smirnoff in an effort to inspire all of us to have the best summer ever. The perfect way to reboot summer and get the party started is with the iconic Smirnoff Red White & Berry.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Smirnoff happy to have Kaley Cuoco on-board

Meanwhile, Lisa Lee, Smirnoff FMB Director’s stated: “Kaley’s appointment to CSO comes at a pivotal time for Smirnoff Red, White & Berry as we continue to strengthen the brand’s position as a significant purveyor of flavor and fun.” Lisa added: “Her fun-loving, adventurous spirit, will greatly enhance our seasonal strategy as we continue to spread the word that summer as an adult can be even more fun.”

Smirnoff has a long history of tapping high-profile celebrities for its endorsements. In the past, the brand has joined forces with singer Madonna, artist Pharrell Williams, plus model and ex to Kanye West, Amber Rose.

The pandemic has also seen Kaley fronting coffee giant Starbucks. In November 2021, Smirnoff shouted Kaley out on Instagram, writing: “Happy Birthday to our girl, @kaleycuoco 🍸❤ . Cheers to you KC – wishing you a year filled with delicious cocktails, big laughs, and of course, cuddly animals!!”

No information on Kaley’s Smirnoff paycheck is available, but it’s likely to be high.