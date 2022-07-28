Kaley Cuoco in plunging bra for birthday yoga celebration

Kaley Cuoco smiling at the 58th Grammy Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kaley Cuoco is showing off her figure and her happiness as she celebrates boyfriend Tom Pelphrey‘s birthday.

Today, the sitcom star, 36, filled her Instagram Stories with lovey-dovey photos of herself and the Ozark actor. The new couple made headlines for going public this year following Kaley’s September 2021 split from her husband, Karl Cook.

The actress’ photos showed precious moments she and Tom have enjoyed in 2022 – Kaley even said that Tom had “saved” her in “all the ways.”

One image shouted out Kaley’s love of yoga – seemingly, it’s a couple’s deal, these days.

Snapping a selfie from a studio, the HBO Max star showed off her assets in a tight and plunging sports bra while seated, also peeping her toned abs as she paired her top with dark leggings. Kaley sat barefoot on a yoga mat, also wearing her blonde locks swept up into a bun.

Tom, 40, stood near Kaley as he posed shirtless in shorts. “Yogi birthday boy @tommypelphrey,” a caption read.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey in a yoga studio. Pic credit: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco says boyfriend Tom ‘saved’ her

In a gushing Instagram post shared with her 7 million+ followers, Kaley wrote: “To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways..happy birthday, baby! To know you, is to truly adore you … the world lit up the day you were born ❣️ 🎂 I love you!! @tommypelphrey.” The couple went public in May, then made their first public appearance at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for Greg Berlanti.

Kaley no longer mentions ex Karl, whom she married in 2018.

Kaley Cuoco done and dusted with Karl Cook

September 3, 2021 marked Kaley and Karl jointly confirming their breakup. Speaking via People in a statement, they said:

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

They added: “We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

Prior to marrying equestrian Karl, Kaley was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.