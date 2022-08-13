Kaley Cuoco smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Kaley Cuoco is showing that a nap never goes amiss during a lunch break.

The sitcom star, 36, is currently in the news for revealing new details of her 2021 split from ex-husband Karl Cook, but it was work talk on her Instagram ahead of the weekend as she sent out a fun and lounge-centric snap.

Posting to her Stories, The Big Bang Theory star shared a photo of herself all cozy in a twin bed and amid an ordinary setting – enjoying some backstage peace and quiet while working on a project, Kaley told fans that the bed had been “made” for her.

Throwing out the peace sign as she lay on her side, Kaley was photographed in a white strappy top largely covered by gray and scrunched-up sheets.

Kaley wore next-to-no makeup as she showed off her 2022 bangs, also wearing earbuds.

“Thank you @mapp.hq for making me a bed on set! I take naps at lunch so this was so sweet!” she wrote, adding “zZZZ” lettering above her head.

Kaley Cuoco smiles from a bed. Pic credit: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco opens up on ‘hardest’ period of her life

September 2021 marked Kaley and her husband Karl Cook announcing their split. The former couple had wed in 2018 and only moved in together in 2020.

In a new Variety interview, the HBO Max star touched on shooting Season 2 of The Flight Attendant before delving into her failed marriage.

She said, “Just because I was going through so much right before we started shooting. It was horrible. And I developed a stress rash that ran all the way down my body for three straight months that wouldn’t go away.”

Here, the actress had called this time period one of the “hardest” of her life.

Kaley Cuoco reveals ‘intervention’ after marriage ended

“It was the loneliest I’ve ever felt, and I am not really someone to share that,” Kaley continued. “I’ve been very open about it, because I think for the first time, I wanted people to know that things just aren’t always what they seem. And things aren’t always so perfect.”

Here, the California native also revealed asking costar Zosia Mamet if she could move in with her.

“I had an intervention on myself in my trailer — all my producers were in there. And I said, ‘I need help,'” Kaley candidly shared.

Prior to marrying equestrian Karl, Kaley was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting.