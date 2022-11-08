Kaley Cuoco in a bra suns her bare baby bump

Kaley Cuoco put her baby bump on display while sunning herself in a bra. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Carrie-nelson

Kaley Cuoco looked stunning as she continued to show off her burgeoning baby bump.

The Big Bang Theory and Meet Cute actress, 36, has been seeming to revel in her pregnancy since dropping the big news nearly a month ago.

Kaley took her fans by total surprise with an Instagram announcement in October, in which the star posted a slew of exuberant photos alongside her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, including a shirtless selfie that showed off her tiny bump.

Since making the news public, Kaley has been giving followers more and more views of her belly, and Kaley’s most recent share is no exception.

Taking her belly out for some vitamin D sun-soaking, Kaley looked as glowing and vibrant as ever as she laid out under a clear blue sky.

The actress did not specify her exact location, but the snap looked to have been taken somewhere in the desert as barren, brown slopes dotted the horizon just behind her.

Kaley Cuoco sizzles in a bra while showing off baby bump

Kaley could be seen lying out on a cushioned deck chair, reclining back against the tilted back as she shielded her eyes from the bright glare.

She kept her hair tied up in a messy bun, letting her creamy skin shine against the gray hue of the pillows underneath her, allowing a peek at her rib tattoo.

Wearing only a black bra and some pajama pants, Kaley looked sensational for her sunbathing session.

Pic credit: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Her bump was evident even lying down, showing fans that her baby is indeed growing bigger every day.

While her exercise routine is undoubtedly a bit toned-down these days, Kaley has proven in the past that she knows how to keep her body in shape despite her busy career.

Kaley Cuoco enjoys kickboxing for exercise

In May, Kaley let fans in on her fitness secrets when she posted a workout video online.

Going sporty in a spandex bra and leggings, Kaley got her sweat on while hitting the gym with trainer Josh Fried.

Explaining in her caption that she was working on learning some stunts, Kaley wowed with her hardcore moves as Josh guided her around the punching bag.

Later in the spring, Kaley also shared a regular exercise clip, telling fans she was exasperated with her glitchy music as she appeared to be glistening and slightly red-faced with dumbbells surrounding her.

Kaley has yet to announce her exact due date but told followers her first child would be arriving sometime in 2023.

Kaley Cuoco surprised fans with the baby announcement

The Big Bang Theory alum with a ten photo dump on Instagram back on October 10. The first pic featured Kaley and Tom cuddling while munching on some cake, nothing out of the ordinary here, but the subsequent snaps left in no doubt that the pair were about to become three.

The following snaps showed both the expectant parents holding baby clothes, pregnancy tests, and “papa bear” and “mama bear” mugs. There was also a sweet pic of Tom tenderly grasping Kaley’s slightly swollen belly.

Kaley captioned the post, “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!”

Fans and celebrities were quick to jump into Kaley’s comments section to offer up big-time congratulations. Fellow The Big Bang Theory star Melissa Rauch wrote, “Sending the most tremendous congratulations and all my love! 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕”

The Twilight Saga star Taylor Lautner exclaimed, “Let’s goooooo congrats!! ❤️” and Alyssa Milano gave love and praise to Kaley and even offered a helping hand, “You are going to be the best mama ever. Text me if you need anything. Love you so much.”

Kaley Cuoco pictured with former husband, Karl Cook. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kaley and Tom met in April of 2022, and according to the actress, it was love at first sight. The pair share a manager, and it was them who initially set the couple up. Last month, The Flight Attendant actress spoke about how she and Tom were ready to build a life together.

Kaley was previously married to Karl Cook, but they divorced in September 2021 following three years of marriage.