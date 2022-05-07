Kaley Cuoco impresses with spandex rope workout

Kaley Cuoco smiling at the 58th Grammy Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kaley Cuoco is dripping mad sweat in a power workout that would likely make The Rock throw a thumbs-up. The sitcom star, 36, is fresh from announcing she’s got a new boyfriend since confirming her Karl Cook split in September 2021, but action on her Instagram hasn’t just been about her and Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey.

Posting to her stories ahead of the weekend, Kaley shared moments from her energetic workout under the watchful eye of trainer Ryan Sorensen.

Kaley Cuoco wows with a power rope workout

The Big Bang Theory star built up her strength and likely also burned plenty of calories in one moment, here muscling up with a giant and weighted rope and showing off her super-toned body in a tight look.

Footage showed Kaley in spandex black leggings as she huffed and puffed while on a gravel area backing onto parked vehicles. The group workout, which also included someone else jumping rope, brought Kaley in full beast mode as she also wore a light t-shirt, plus her blonde locks up in a messy bun.

Ryan wrote: “Got the crew!” as he filmed his workout club, seemingly focusing on celeb client Kaley, though.

Kaley works out from the garage gym of her $12 million Hidden Hills home, often with sister Briana Cuoco.

Kaley has opened up on her workouts. Likewise, on her body image. Speaking to Shape back when she was still playing Penny on BBT, the actress revealed:

“Doing yoga five times a week has transformed my body. I love being toned and having muscle; it’s so sexy and beautiful. And I owe it 100 percent to yoga. I go to a place called CorePower Yoga. One morning I’ll take the Hot Power Fusion class, which is an amazing calorie burner. Or I’ll take a Yoga Sculpt class, where we wear three-pound weights during yoga moves.” She added: “The sculpt classes include 20 seconds of mountain climbing or jumping jacks between the poses, so I get cardio, too.”

Kaley Cuoco needs pizza on cheat days

Cuoco, also hugely into tennis and an equestrian made sure to name-drop her favorite treats, though. “I have to have a cheat day. I know when I’m being good all week long that come Sunday, I’m going to lie by the pool, have a drink, and eat some pizza,” she added.

Cuoco once consumed all the freshly-picked produce, ex-husband Karl Cook would show off on Instagram. Looks like someone else is doing the cooking now, though.